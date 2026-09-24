Mizoram Designer Hannah Khiangte Named ELLE Fashion Voice Of The Year 2026; Says, 'I Want To Dedicate This Award To The Zo Community'

Mizoram Designer Hannah Khiangte Named ELLE Fashion Voice Of The Year 2026 | X

Mizoram fashion designer Hannah Khiangte has been honoured with the ELLE Fashion Voice of the Year 2026 award at the ELLE Style Awards held in New Delhi on September 22. The ELLE Style Awards are an annual star-studded event hosted by Elle magazine to honour trailblazers in fashion, culture, film, and design. The third edition of the ELLE Style Awards took place at The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on September 22, 2026.

Hannah Khiangte wins ELLE Fashion Voice

Mizoram fashion designer Hannah Khiangte has been honoured with the ELLE Fashion Voice of the Year 2026 award at the ELLE Style Awards held in New Delhi on September 22. She is an acclaimed fashion designer known for transforming the traditional Mizo handwoven fabric, the puan, into contemporary, high-fashion wearable art. She launched her eponymous label in 2013 with a mission to preserve indigenous Zo crafts and textiles by giving them modern, sharp silhouettes and global appeal. Her distinctive creations have been worn by many celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, among others.

Hannah shares the recognition on social media

In a social media post, she expressed gratitude to ELLE India, her family, creative team, and supporters, saying the award was a reminder that the stories, culture, and creative work of the region deserve to be seen and celebrated. Sharing a glimpse behind the event and her recognition on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "I’m incredibly grateful to the @elleindia, who have supported and encouraged me from the very beginning. Thank you for believing in me and for making this moment so special."

Dedicated award to Zo community

Dedicating the award to the Zo community, she said, "Most of all, I want to dedicate this award to the Zo community and to the entire Northeast community. This one is for all of us. I hope it continues to remind us that our stories, our voices, our culture, and our work deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated."