Who Is Thadoi Yumnam? Meet Manipur’s Miss Universe 2026 Winner, Set To Represent State At National Pageant

Thadoi Yumnam Crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 |

Thadoi Yumnam was crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 at the grand finale of the state pageant held at Chandrakrit Auditorium in Imphal on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The event featured 20 finalists from across Manipur, who competed in many rounds which were designed to assess confidence, leadership and personal advocacy. Thadoi Yumnam earned the opportunity to represent the northeastern state at the upcoming Miss Universe India 2026 pageant, which is scheduled to be held in July. Her victory marks a significant milestone in her journey and has been celebrated by supporters, well-wishers, and the state's pageant community.

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Thadoi Yumnam crowned Miss Universe Manipur

Thadoi Yumnam was crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026. The event was held in Imphal and organised under the direction of renowned fashion designer and State Director Robert Naorem. It was conducted in collaboration with the Manipur AIDS Control Society and For Better Kangleipak. Among the distinguished guests were Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the First Lady, who attended in a private capacity.

Journey to national pageant

Known for her elegance and determination, Thadoi impressed the judges with her confidence and thoughtful responses during the competition. Her win reflects not only her individual efforts but also the growing prominence of Manipur in India's beauty pageant landscape. The state has produced several successful models and pageant winners over the years, contributing significantly to the country's fashion and entertainment industries. The grand finale was directed by renowned fashion designer and State Director Robert Naorem.

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Thadoi Yumnam credits family support

Following her crowning, Thadoi expressed gratitude to her family, mentors, organisers, and supporters who stood by her throughout her journey. She also emphasised her desire to represent Manipur with pride on the national stage and use the platform to promote meaningful causes. She said that winning had been a dream since last year. With the national pageant approaching, all eyes will be on Thadoi Yumnam as she prepares to compete against contestants from across the country.