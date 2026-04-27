Who Is Siddhartha Mohanty? The Man Behind 4,000 Mini Books From 40 Countries

Siddhartha Mohanty | YouTube\ HISTORY TV18

Siddhartha Mohanty is a unique collector from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, who has built an extraordinary collection of miniature books from across the globe. In 2003, in a Chennai bookshop, Siddhartha Mohanty found a miniature Bhagavad Gita, and that was the point when he discovered his interest in collecting miniature books.

Ever since, he has collected over 4,000 tiny books gathered from more than 40 countries. His passion reflects a deep love for literature, art, and preservation. With that, he has now built the largest collection of miniature books in English in Asia and features in the list of the most well-known private miniature collectors of the world.

Siddhartha Mohanty's unique collections

Miniature books are defined as books that measure no more than three inches in height, often requiring intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail. Mohanty’s collection includes a wide variety of genres, languages, and styles, ranging from religious texts and classic literature to rare editions and artistic publications. Each book in his collection represents not just content, but also cultural heritage and the evolution of printing techniques. The first miniature copies to be printed in Europe were prayer books. They were produced in the Middle Ages, and the size meant they could be concealed from prying eyes.

About miniature books

Sumerian miniature stone scriptures and miniature books are inspired by them. Around the 15th century, the first regular-size books were made into miniature versions so that they could be carried and stored with ease. In the beginning, miniature books were religious books which were preferred by travellers to carry along with them. In the 19th and 20th centuries, Glasgow's David Bryce and Sons publishing company made miniature books popular because of their brilliant print quality and ornamental metallic book cases, which could be worn as lockets as well. The magnifying glass on the case would be there so that the book could be read easily.

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Who is Siddhartha Mohanty?

Hailing from Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Siddhartha Mohanty is a collector of miniature books who has almost 200 Bibles, which include Micro-Locket Bibles and Chained Bibles on stand. He has around 300 dictionaries of 20 languages in different sizes, which include the world's smallest dictionary of Bryce as well, which is 1.12 inch x 0.75 inch.

Mr Mohanty, who is fond of reading literature, has one of the biggest and most unique collections of Shakespeare’s works—300 miniature books, which include all his plays. With his rare collection, he is not only preserving the knowledge of such precious books but also protecting them for the future. The oldest book in his collection is an almanac from 1700, and he is the only Indian who is a member of the Miniature Book Society, USA.