Who Is Shardendu Tiwari? Former Amazon Engineer Gives Up High-Paying Career For Indian Army Service

Who Is Shardendu Tiwari | X/ @artrac_ia

Achieving a high-salary job and living a luxurious life is a dream for many, but it’s those who choose a different path that truly stand out. Shardendu Tiwari, a former engineer at Amazon, made the bold decision to leave behind a lucrative career in the corporate sector to serve his country by joining the Indian Army. His choice reflects the growing interest among young professionals in pursuing careers that are driven by purpose and a commitment to public service. So, what does it take to abandon a life of luxury in order to serve in the Indian Army? The answer lies in patriotism. Let’s take a closer look at the life of a man who prioritized a respected uniform over a corporate one.

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Shardendu Tiwari leaves high paying job

Shardendu Tiwari from Lucknow was a cloud engineer who decided to serve army and that made him leave behind his corporate career where he used to earn around INR 46 lakh.

The 27-year-old cloud engineer worked at Amazon, one of the world's biggest technology companies. Like many professionals in the technology sector, he had access to a well-paying corporate career and opportunities for growth. However, he decided to take a different path and pursue his long-standing ambition of serving in the armed forces. He is set to be commissioned into the Indian Army at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya, Bihar.

Shardendu Tiwari | X/ @PROdefprayagraj

Who is Shardendu Tiwari?

Shardendu Tiwari is a 27-year-old engineering postgraduate from Lucknow's Nilmatha area. His family roots extend to Pipergaon in the Sultanpur district. Shardendu is a son of the Honorary Captain Raj Kumar Tiwari, who served in the Army Service Corps for 36 years. Shardendu will be the second-generation soldier in his family. His father's journey of becoming the army officer inspired and fuelled his spirit to join the army.

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Talking about his education, Shardendu has completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandimandir, before earning a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology and an MTech in Computer Science and Information Security from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. He appeared for Army selection eight times before successfully clearing the process. Shardendu cleared the exam through the technical entry route, which allows engineering professionals to serve in specialised military roles while utilising their core technological expertise.

From Amazon to the Indian Army

Army Training Command has shared the post on X and wrote, "Shardendu's, the call of the uniform and dream of following his father's footsteps remained stronger than corporate success he had achieved. Leaving behind a lucrative career, he chose the harder path of donning the Olive Greens. At OTA Gaya, his grit and leadership earned him the prestigious appointment of Senior Under Officer."