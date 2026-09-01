Indian Army Organises 1st Military Literature Festival At Khalsa University In Amritsar; Take A Look!

Indian Army Organises 1st Military Literature Festival In Amritsar's Khalsa University | Khalsa University

The first-ever two-day Military Literature Festival (MLF) has begun at Khalsa College, Amritsar, on Monday, August 31, 2026, which is organised by the Indian Army, bringing together diplomats, military veterans, military history, literature, strategic thought and the experiences of armed forces personnel on a common platform, while encouraging students to consider careers in the Armed Forces. The event will run until Tuesday, September 1, 2026. It aims to highlight India’s rich military heritage while encouraging discussions on the country’s defence history and contemporary security challenges.

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Indian Army organises the Military Lit festival

Indian Army has organised the first-ever Military Literature Festival in collaboration with Khalsa University, which has already begun in Amritsar from Monday, August 31, 2026. Lt Gen T S Shergill, PVSM, PhD, chairman, among others, was the chief guest. Former ambassador and author Navtej Singh Sarna, diplomat and author Navdeep Singh Suri, Lt Gen (Dr) JS Cheema, among others, were the speakers during the event.

Significance of the event

The sessions covered West Asia and Jallianwala Bagh, which offered students vision on geopolitics, military affairs and India's rich history.

The festival also provides an opportunity for readers, historians, defence enthusiasts, researchers and members of the armed forces to explore stories and accounts associated with India’s military journey.

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Through literary discussions and interactions, the event seeks to preserve narratives of courage, sacrifice and leadership that have shaped the nation’s history. A display of military equipment or weapons, including a T-72 tank, ZU-23 anti-aircraft system, L-70 anti-aircraft gun, drones, night-vision devices, small arms among others, was another attraction.

Celebrating military heritage

Military literature plays an important role in documenting battles, military campaigns, leadership experiences and the lives of soldiers. Such accounts not only provide historical perspectives but also help younger generations understand the challenges faced by the armed forces.