Who Is Sarat Uday? Stand-Up Comedian Who Was Threatened Mid-Show In Bengaluru Over 2-Year Old Jokes On AP CM Naidu & His Son Nara Lokesh | Instagram @thatguy_uday

A stand-up comedy show by Hyderabad-based comedian Sarat Uday was abruptly disrupted in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 25, after a group of individuals reportedly objected to jokes he had made nearly two years ago in December 2024.

The incident took place in the Koramangala area around 7 pm, just minutes after the comedian began his performance. According to reports and eyewitness accounts, nearly a dozen people interrupted the performance, claiming to be supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). They demanded an apology from Sarat over remarks referencing N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

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Hyderabad: Angry supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) disrupted a show of standup comidian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru and verbally abused the Hyderabad-based artist in the middle of his performance over jokes cracked on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over… pic.twitter.com/PKH7LB1VBy — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 26, 2026

Videos circulating online show the situation escalating quickly. What initially appeared to be a calm exchange soon turned tense as more individuals joined in. The group allegedly began shouting, using abusive language and issuing threats, creating a hostile environment inside the venue. Despite Sarat explaining that he had already issued a public apology in December 2024, the protesters reportedly insisted that he apologise again on the spot.

Who Is Sarat Uday?

Sarat Uday has been active in the stand-up comedy circuit for over seven years. Known for his relatable storytelling, his material often draws from everyday life, childhood experiences, and observations rooted in Telugu culture.

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Over the years, Sarat has shared the stage with prominent comedians like Rajashekar Mammidanna, Vivek Muralidharan and Sai Kiran. He has also gained popularity as the host of the Telugu comedy show Lite Teesko, featured on ETV Comedy Nights.

The disruption forced the show to halt temporarily. Venue management contacted the police, but by the time authorities arrived, the group had already left. Recalling the ordeal later, Sarat stated that his earlier apology video remains publicly available and clarified that his comedy has included jokes about multiple political parties, not just one.

The Bengaluru incident has sparked conversations around freedom of expression in comedy and the challenges faced by performers when dealing with political sensitivities.