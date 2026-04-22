Who Is Prabhavati Nani, The Grandmother Who Inspires Anand Mahindra

Prabhavati Nani | Photo Attribution: X/ @wadeasiaevent

Prabhavati Nani has recently caught public attention after industrialist Anand Mahindra shared her story, calling her an inspiring example of resilience, creativity, and determination. The elderly woman, often referred to as “Nani” by those around her, has become a symbol of quiet strength and purpose-driven living. Prabhavati Bhagwant from Ahmedabad turned her grief into something beautiful and delicious that continues to inspire people so Anand Mahindra.

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Who is Prabhavati Nani?

Prabhavati Bhagwant who is called as "Prabhavati Nani" by people is known for her simple lifestyle and her strong connection to her community. She was born in 1927 and married at 22. She lived a long and fulfilling life with her husband, Praful Bhagwati and spent six decades raising her three daughters and running home. She always loved feeding people and her love for feeding people soon turned into a passion. She enjoyed trying new recipes especially Gujarati recipes she would often send her newly experimented dishes to neighbours, simply just to see their reactions.

Prabhavati Nani with Former President Ram Nath Kovind | X/ @rashtrapatibhvn

Becomes Anand Mahindra's inspiration

Despite her age, she continues to stay active and engaged in meaningful work. Today Prabhavati caters to over 200 families a week. Anand Mahindra shared Prabhavati's story which was posted on X and wrote, "Some years ago, I had posted a story about Harbhajan Kaur of Chandigarh, who at 90 years of age, had started a thriving business selling delicious, homemade Barfis. I had said she was my choice for ‘Entrepreneur of the Year.’ I’m delighted to see her case was not an isolated one."

At 98, she didn’t slow down — she started up

Ahmedabad’s Prabhavati Nani now runs her own food business, cooking for 200+ families. #SeniorInspiration #WomenEntrepreneurs #IndianFoodStories #AgeIsJustANumber #InspiringIndia



[98 Year Old Entrepreneur, Ahmedabad Food Business,… — The Better India (@thebetterindia) April 16, 2026

Calling Prabhavati Nani his inspiration, Anand Mahindra said, "I will find daily inspiration from these powerful & profound words of another incredible entrepreneur, Prabhavathi Nani of Ahmedabad."

He concluded his statement by saying, “Age is just a number. You can start any day and change the script of your life.”

Her approach to life, focused on discipline, positivity, and self-reliance, has resonated widely, especially on social media where her story went viral after being highlighted by Mahindra.

Tragic moment in Prabhavati Bhagwant's life

Prabhavati was living her life happily for 68 years until her husband passes away in 2017. That took a sharp turn and turned her life upside down. The living house suddenly felt too quiet. Her daughters were settled and her grandchildren had grown up. For the first time in her 60 years, she felt lonely and had none to cook for.

Prabhavati Nani | X/ @wadeasiaevent

Nani Nashta: Her passion brought the change

Unaware of what's coming, one day she accepts her daughter's request for making Khandvi for her party. What started with a small request for a party soon turned into something bigger which led to the born of Nani's nashta in 2018. The demand increases and anyone who tries Nani's nashta became her permanent customer because the customer could feel Nani's love in every bite. Even at the age of 98, Prabhavati continues Nani's nashta and remains devoted in the process. Even today, she continues the same formula of checking every batch she prepares, tasting the food and approving the order.