Mumbai Masala: Anupam Kher's Soul-Stirring Autobiography On Stage | File Pic

Recently, noted actor Anupam Kher performed his hugely successful Hindi play “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai,” which is autobiographical in nature. Tata Theatre at the NCPA was packed to the gills. The audience cheered Anupam, who was performing solo, at every stage, adding to the experience. In one part of the play, Anupam disclosed something about his life which was deeply moving. He revealed that for one year he taught at the Dilkush school for the specially-abled at Juhu. Twice a week he went there, mixed with the children and taught them. He apparently lived near the school and every day he would watch the children go happily to the school, which has been empowering special children for decades. He decided to help the kids and teaching them was his way of doing that. The best thing about Anupam is his deep sense of gratitude. He acknowledged the contribution of all those who helped him grow in life and in Bollywood. That is the "saransh" of his life.

The seventh Marathi-Malayali Ethnic Fest concluded at Nehru Science Centre, celebrating Kerala and Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. Organised by All Mumbai Malayali Association and the Centre, the three-day event united students and artistes through dance, literature, and poetry. |

Resilience and faith: Dr Sandip Rane’s “The Pendulum and the Purpose”

Recently, there was the launch of a book written by noted intervention cardiologist Dr Sandip Rane titled “The Pendulum and the Purpose.” It recalls his life experiences in which he faced personal challenges. A few years ago on Janmashtami day he was having breakfast with his wife Dr Neelam when she collapsed on the floor all of a sudden. A specialist was summoned and it was diagnosed to be a severe stroke. She was rushed to hospital and the next few months it was a battle for life. Sandip refused to give up and ensured the best medical care. Today Neelam is leading a normal life. Meanwhile Sandip himself had issues with his heart valve which needed to be repaired. He got the surgery done at St. Luc Hospital, Belgium and survived. The second crisis was when he tested Covid positive. But he fought yet again and bounced back to life. Sandip owes his success and that of Neelam to Lord Krishna's i

Timeless flavours at Bhagat Tarachand in Vashi

Went to Bhagat Tarachand at Vashi recently just to taste their "sev tomato," chapatis with a liberal spread of desi ghee and their famed Kutchi beer which is nothing but superlative buttermilk. The taste was yum, the place hygienic and the service superb. They have a wide range of vegetarian dishes each crafted in a traditional style.

Tailpiece

A wag remarked, "Our bhelwalas have nothing to fear from the AI revolution because they already have ‘chaat' gpt!!”

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

