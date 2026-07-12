Who Is 'Pagal Saab'? Meet The 80-Year-Old Irishman Anand Mahindra Praised For Reviving Jodhpur's Forgotten Stepwells

Who Is 'Pagal Saab'? Meet The 80-Year-Old Irishman Anand Mahindra |

Keeping public spaces clean and protecting the environment are essential for preserving our natural and cultural heritage. While many overlook this responsibility, some individuals dedicate their lives to making a difference. Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently applauded an 80-year-old Irishman affectionately known as "Pagal Saab" for his extraordinary efforts to restore and preserve Jodhpur's forgotten stepwells. His inspiring work has drawn widespread appreciation for helping revive Rajasthan's centuries-old water heritage. But who is Pagal Saab, and why is he known by such a name? Keep reading to find out.

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Anand Mahindra praises Pagal Saab

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for highlighting inspiring stories and lesser-known destinations, once again caught people's attention. Recently, he praised an 80-year-old Irishman in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who has spent the last several years cleaning and reviving the city's centuries-old stepwells for his dedication and service.

Anand Mahindra praised Patrick's commitment on social media, calling attention to the remarkable impact one individual can make through determination and selfless service. He shared a The Better India video about Pagal Saab and wrote:

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"They nicknamed 80-year-old Irishman, Caron Rawnsley, 'Paagal Saab' for his obsession with cleaning Jodhpur's Bawris & Jhalaras. Fortunately, today, you don't need to be either 'paagal' or 'phirang' to devote yourself to reviving India's stepwells."

He further said, "Earlier this year, I had posted myself about Chand Baori and how well it was being maintained. Across the country, pioneers like Rajendra Singh and Kalpana Ramesh, organisations such as Tarun Bharat Sangh and Project Bawri, & countless local volunteers & village communities are restoring these extraordinary structures as living symbols of both heritage & water security."

Praising the work, Mr Mahindra said, "But I still want to salute Paagal Saab Caron, for his love of Jodhpur and his selflessness and passion for our heritage. May his work never cease…🙏🏽."

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Who is Pagal Saab?

The man behind the nickname is Caron Rawnsley, an Irish conservationist who has spent decades working to protect Jodhpur's historic baoris (stepwells). Locals fondly call him "Pagal Saab"—meaning "crazy sir"—because of his unwavering dedication to cleaning neglected stepwells, often carrying out the work himself despite the challenges. What once seemed like an unusual mission has now earned him admiration across India.

Effortless service

Caron first visited Jodhpur several decades ago and was captivated by the city's architectural beauty and traditional water systems. Disturbed by the poor condition of many ancient stepwells, which had become dumping grounds for garbage and debris, he decided to take action. Over the years, he has worked with local communities, volunteers, and heritage enthusiasts to clean and restore several historic sites.

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His efforts have not only helped preserve important heritage structures but have also highlighted the ecological value of traditional water conservation systems. Stepwells once served as vital sources of drinking water and played a significant role in Rajasthan's water management. Their restoration has encouraged greater awareness about sustainable water conservation and heritage preservation.