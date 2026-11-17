A career in science can take you in several directions, but for Niharika Bhatt, the journey eventually led somewhere quite unexpected. Once occupied with studying nanoparticles, developing tissue models and working on biomedical research projects in the United States, she went on to choose a career in uniform. Today, Bhatt is a 2015-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Delhi's North District.

Who is Niharika Bhatt?

Niharika Bhatt is a 2015-batch IPS officer who is currently serving as the DCP of North District in Delhi. Before joining the police force, she pursued engineering and biomedical research, building an academic and professional background in a specialised field of science.

According to media reports, Bhatt completed her Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Electronics and Instrumentation from Uttar Pradesh Technical University between 2007 and 2011. Her college years involved more than classroom learning. She took on leadership responsibilities as the chairperson of the IEEE students' chapter at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow. She was also associated with the institution's cultural and technical events body, along with the Electronics Department students' body.

After graduating, she reportedly moved to the United States to continue her education. Between 2011 and 2012, she pursued a master's degree in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Michigan, opening the door to a research-focused career.

From biomedical engineering to research in the US

During her time in the US, Bhatt also gained industry experience through an internship at Medtronic between May and August 2012. Her work was connected to cardiac surgery and perfusion technology.

The internship involved understanding client requirements by interacting with stakeholders across four cities in China. She then worked with the research and development team in Minneapolis to analyse the information gathered during the exercise.

Her next step took her deeper into biomedical research. In September 2012, she joined a project associated with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an NSF/FDA Scholar in Residence.

The project, titled 3D Engineered Tissue Models for In Vitro Safety Testing of Nanoparticles, focused on examining the safety and biocompatibility of nanoparticles. Her work explored how these materials interacted with biological systems and how their potential effects could be assessed.

In January 2014, Bhatt took up another research role as an ORISE fellow at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Here, she contributed to developing a three-dimensional toxicology testing model to study nanoparticle toxicity. The research also examined whether this model could be applied in regulatory testing.

While her work was firmly rooted in scientific research, Bhatt eventually decided to pursue a completely different professional path.

Her journey into the Indian Police Service

In July 2015, Bhatt joined the Indian Police Service as an officer trainee. She underwent training until December 2017, marking the beginning of her transition from laboratory research to public service and policing.

Her first field assignment was in Dehradun, where she served as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). She subsequently moved to Chandigarh, taking up the role of ASP before being appointed SP City.

In August 2019, her next posting took her to Puducherry. She served as SSP Traffic and Commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), taking on responsibilities related to traffic management and the armed police force.

From August 2020 to February 2022, Bhatt served as SSP Karaikal. Her subsequent assignment, which lasted from September 2022 to February 2024, involved several responsibilities. These included the Anti-Corruption Unit, Armed Police, Police Radio, recruitment and the role of Commandant IRBn.

Her career has since brought her to Delhi, where she currently serves as DCP of the North District.

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