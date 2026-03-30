Who Is Mishka Kamboj? Daughter Of BJP Leader Whose 16th Birthday Bash Turned Up Ranveer Singh, SRK, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Others | Instagram @rohitsaraiya.official / yogenshah_s

Mishka Kamboj has recently grabbed headlines after her lavish 16th birthday celebration in Mumbai turned into a high-profile gathering of Bollywood stars, business elites and political figures.

Mishka is the daughter of Mumbai-based businessman and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and Aksha Kamboj. While she largely stays away from the public eye, her recent birthday bash has put her in the spotlight.

The grand celebration was hosted at The St. Regis Mumbai in March 2026 and quickly became the talk of the town due to its impressive guest list. The event saw the presence of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt.

Adding to the glamour were prominent names from the business world, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with key political figures such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AAditya Thackeray.

Dressed in a black shimmery outfit, Mishka kept her look elegant yet age-appropriate as she celebrated the milestone with close friends, family, and an elite guest list. Visuals from the party have since gone viral, showcasing the scale and opulence of the celebration.

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt appeared together for the first time at a public event amidst the success of the film 'Dhurandhar 2.' During the event, Ranveer Singh performed on stage to the film's title track, while Sanjay Dutt was seen cheering him on.