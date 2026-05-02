Who Is Ishank Singh? 7-Year-Old Palk Strait Swimmer Sets New World Record

Ishank Singh | X/ Hemant Soran

Once again, India made proud as seven-year-old Ishank Singh from Jharkhand, across the Palk Strait, completed a 29-km open sea swim from Sri Lanka to India in just 9 hours and 50 minutes on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The event was recognised by the Universal Records Forum (URF), which said that he was the Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer. It is the result of rigorous training, self-discipline, and dedication. Ishank has been awarded for this feat and was honoured with the Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer world record certificate by the Universal Records Forum.

Ishank Singh | X/ Hemant Soren

Who is Ishank Singh?

Ishank Singh is a swimming prodigy from Dhurwa in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a class three student of DAV Shyamali in Ranchi. Before this final swimming challenge, Ishank went through vigorous training. He trained for at least four to five hours every day at the Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi. He was trained under coaches Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar and followed a strict regimen to enhance stamina for the endurance swim. Ishank Singh reached Sri Lanka with his family by boat on April 29 and stayed overnight before the swim.

Sri Lankan Navy and Indian Coast Guard ensured Ishank's safety

Ishank, who started swimming from Sri Lanka's Talaimannar to Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi, crossed the 29-km Palk Strait. The Palk Strait is a waterway that separates India's Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka's Jaffna district and connects the Bay of Bengal with the Gulf of Mannar. Throughout Ishank's tough journey, the Sri Lankan Navy and Indian Coast Guard ensured his safety and security. During the swim, the child was escorted by the Sri Lankan Navy for around 15 km and later by the Indian Coast Guard, according to the Indian Express.

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CM Hemant Soren shared the proud moment on X

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, shared the proud moment on his social media handle X with two pictures, one featuring Ishank Singh swimming tirelessly in a giant water body, while the second picture showcases Ishank proudly holding India's tricolour flag. He is accompanied by coast guard, coach, and other officials. Sharing the victory pictures, the CM wrote, "Exceptional Talent... At just 7 years old, little Ishaan from Jharkhand has made history by swimming across the 29 km Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India."

He further wrote, "Ishaan's success is a remarkable example of discipline and unwavering dedication to his goal. He has not only brought pride to Jharkhand but to the entire nation. Heartfelt congratulations to Ishaan and his family, trainers, for this historic achievement, and warm wishes for a bright future—Jai Johar."

असाधारण प्रतिभा...



महज 7 वर्ष की उम्र में झारखंड से नन्हे इशांक ने श्रीलंका और भारत के बीच 29 किमी लंबे Palk Strait को पार कर ऐतिहासिक पल अपने नाम किया है।

इशांक की यह सफलता अनुशासन और लक्ष्य के प्रति अटूट समर्पण का अद्भुत उदाहरण है। उन्होंने न सिर्फ झारखंड, बल्कि पूरे देश का… pic.twitter.com/3T5X30X6yW — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 1, 2026

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Proud moment for his school

Ishank Singh's exceptional feat was not only praised by his family but also by his school. The school principal said that Ishank's achievement is a matter of pride for the school, the city of Ranchi, and the entire country.