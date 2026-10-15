Who Is Goddess Skandamata? Know About The Deity Worshiped On The Fifth Day Of Navratri

Who Is Goddess Skandamata? | FPJ

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious nine-day Hindu festivals which is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. October 15, 2026, marks the fifth day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Skandamata. On this day, devotees worship the deity and visit Goddess Skandamata temple to seek her blessings. It is believed that whoever worships the goddess gets protection from fear, suffering, and negative energy. The goddess is believed to teach devotees to remain focused and give strength to differentiate between good and evil.

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Who is Goddess Skandmata?

Goddess Skandmata is the mother of Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya, the Hindu god of war and the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The name Skandmata is derived from two words: ‘Skanda’, referring to Lord Kartikeya, and ‘Mata’, meaning mother.

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Skandmata represents motherhood, compassion, courage and unconditional love. She is revered as a protective mother who guides her devotees towards spiritual growth and helps them overcome difficulties.

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What does Goddess Skandmata look like?

Goddess Skandmata is traditionally depicted seated on a lotus flower, which is why she is also known as Padmasana Devi. She is usually portrayed with four arms, holding lotus flowers in two hands, while one hand is raised in a blessing gesture. In her lap, she carries her son, Lord Kartikeya.

The goddess is often depicted riding a lion, which symbolises strength, courage and fearlessness. Her imagery represents the harmonious balance between a mother's nurturing nature and her divine power.

Significance of worshipping Goddess Skandmata

Worshipping Goddess Skandmata on the fifth day of Navratri is believed to bring peace, prosperity and happiness to devotees. According to religious traditions, she blesses her worshippers with wisdom, courage and the strength to face life's challenges.

On this day, devotees offer flowers, fruits and sweets to the goddess and perform special prayers during Navratri. Lotus flowers are considered particularly significant in her worship.