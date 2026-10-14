Navratri 2026: Goddess Whose Cough Allegedly Destroyed An Entire Fort Worshipped At 500-Year-Old Temple In MP's Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Tucked among hills along the Mahi River in the Bajna Tribal region in Rajapura Mataji village, Ratlam district, the 500-year-old Gadhkankhai Mataji temple is far more than a place of worship. It reflects the folk traditions and beliefs of the Malwa region.

Devotees visit all year, but the temple comes alive during Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, when worshippers arrive from nearby Tribal villages as well as from Ratlam, Shivgarh, Bajna and Sailana.

The temple's name comes from a local legend. Villagers say a massive fort once stood here, and that the early days of the Ratlam state began at this very spot.

According to the story, the entire fort collapsed at the sound of her clearing her throat ('khankhar'), yet her shrine stood untouched.

That is how 'Gadhkankhai' got its name. The site was once known as Uchhangarh and Ratnalalam, and is now called Rajapura Mataji.

Devotees believe the goddess changes her appearance through the day, appearing as a young child in the morning, a youth in the afternoon, and an elderly woman at night.

The temple is a popular site for newlywed couples seeking blessings and 'mundan' for children.

Many worshippers regard the deity as a 'Jagrit Devi', an awakened goddess. Devotees believe sincere wishes made here are granted, and they return to offer a 'Chunri' (sacred veil) once their prayers are answered. Locals also say wild animals visit the shrine at night during Navratri.

The temple complex hosts a nine-day fair during Chaitra Navratri, and many villagers walk to the shrine on foot.