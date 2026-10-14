Indore Collector Shivam Verma Orders Faster Road, Bridge And Flyover Construction, 24 Paid Parking Locations Identified | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma on Tuesday directed officials to expedite construction of roads, bridges and flyovers and ensure timely repairs to diversion routes and service roads. He stressed arrangements to minimise inconvenience to commuters during construction.

The directions came during a District Road Safety Committee meeting at the collector's office. DCP (traffic) Rajesh Tripathi, additional collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar and officials from various departments attended.

The collector directed construction agencies to complete projects within stipulated deadlines and widen left turns at important junctions to improve traffic movement and reduce congestion.

Officials were asked to identify accident-prone areas, known as black spots, and undertake improvements on priority. The committee reviewed locations where corrective work was completed and will assess accident data to determine whether further measures are needed.

Emphasising pedestrian safety, the collector directed officials to ensure safe walking and road crossings. Regular action against speeding vehicles and stronger traffic monitoring were also stressed to enforce road safety rules.

The meeting reviewed improvements at major roads and junctions. Agencies were told to complete junction improvement projects within deadlines and assess their impact afterwards.

Two-wheeler riders must wear helmets and car occupants must use seat belts. Overspeeding detection cameras are being installed with support from the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

Construction agencies were directed to provide proper diversions, adequate lighting and safety arrangements at sites. Pending patchwork and blacktopping must be completed promptly to prevent accidents and inconvenience. The committee will conduct field inspections at major intersections.

24 locations identified for paid parking

The committee discussed haphazard roadside parking and identified 24 potential paid parking locations to improve traffic flow. A pilot project will be conducted at five locations, testing organised parking for around 10 days without charging motorists.

Based on public feedback and results, the committee will decide whether to extend the system elsewhere.

The meeting also discussed traffic problems caused by e-rickshaws on major roads. A plan will be prepared to restrict their movement on important routes.