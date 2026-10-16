Who Is Goddess Katyayani? Know About The Deity Worshipped On The Sixth Day Of Navratri | FPJ

Shardiya Navratri is an auspicious festival widely celebrated in India. The nine-day celebration honours Maa Durga and her nine forms, known as Navadurgas, which include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

During the festival, devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine forms, fast, consume satvik food, and ask for the goddess's blessings. Today, we will talk about the sixth form of the Goddess Katyayani.

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Goddess Katyayani worshipped on the sixth day

Goddess Katyayani is worshipped as the sixth form of Goddess Durga during the nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri. Revered as a powerful manifestation of feminine energy, she symbolises courage, strength, righteousness and the triumph of good over evil. Devotees worship Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri, seeking her blessings for protection, prosperity and the removal of obstacles.

Who is Goddess Katyayani?

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Katyayani was born to sage Katyayana, who performed intense penance to seek the Goddess as his daughter. Pleased with his devotion, the Divine Mother took birth in his household and came to be known as Katyayani.

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Another popular legend associates her with the battle against the demon Mahishasura. When the demon's tyranny threatened the heavens and the world, the divine energies of the gods came together to manifest Goddess Durga. Maa Katyayani is revered as one of the forms associated with this fierce divine power that defeats evil and restores cosmic order. Goddess Katyayani is the warrior Goddess who embodies the most intense form of Goddess Durga.

Maa Katyayani mantra

The mantra of Katyayani is "ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः." You can also chant another mantra of Devi, which is "कात्यायनी शुभं दद्यादेवी दानवघातिनी", which means "O Goddess Katyayani, please bestow your auspicious blessings upon me, you are the (ferocious) destroyer of demons." At last, recite Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptashati.

Appearance and symbolism

Goddess Katyayani is commonly depicted with four arms, riding a lion. She is often shown holding a sword and a lotus, while her other hands display gestures associated with protection and blessings. Her lion represents courage, authority and fearlessness, while her weapons symbolise the power to destroy negativity and injustice.

Her fierce yet benevolent form reminds devotees that strength and compassion can coexist.