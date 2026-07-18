Rath Yatra 2026: Who Is Goddess Gundicha? The Sacred Reason Lord Jagannath Visits Her Temple Every Year

Who Is Goddess Gundicha? |

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is one of India's most revered festivals which is celebrated every year. The vibrant festival draws millions of devotees from across the world. Every year, three magnificent wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra travel from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, and that is why the Rath Yatra is also known as Gudhicha Yatra.

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Lord Jagannath’s sacred journey

One of the most significant traditions of the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri is Lord Jagannath's annual journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. This sacred visit is deeply rooted in mythology and is celebrated by millions of devotees every year. But do you know who actually is Goddess Gundicha to whom Lord Jagannath visits every year with his siblings? Keep on reading to know more.

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Who is goddess Gundicha?

Gundicha Temple is named after Queen Gundicha, the wife of King Indradyumna, who is believed to have established the original Jagannath Temple in Puri. According to Hindu tradition, Queen Gundicha was a devoted worshipper of Lord Jagannath. Pleased with her unwavering devotion, the Lord promised to visit her temple once every year.

As a result, during the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra, leaves his main temple and travels nearly three kilometres to Gundicha Temple. The deities stay there for about seven days before returning to the Jagannath Temple during the Bahuda Yatra.

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Another popular belief

Another popular belief describes the Gundicha Temple as the maternal aunt's home (Mausi Bari) of Lord Jagannath. Just as people visit their relatives during festivals, the Lord's annual journey symbolises love, family bonds and divine affection. On the return journey, the deities also stop at the Mausi Maa Temple, where Lord Jagannath is traditionally offered Poda Pitha, a baked Odia delicacy believed to be his favourite.

Gundicha Temple | Tripadvisor

Rath Yatra 2026

This year's Jagannath Rath Yatra has already begun from Thursday, July 16, 2026, and Lord Jagannath has reached Gundicha Temple with his siblings. The deities will stay at the Gundicha Temple for nine days before beginning their return journey, known as the Bahuda Yatra, on July 24, 2026.

Spiritually, the Rath Yatra represents the Lord stepping out of his sanctum to bless everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or social status. The visit to Gundicha Temple symbolises compassion, accessibility and the divine's willingness to be among devotees.