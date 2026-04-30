Who Is Goddess Chhinnamasta? Know Jayanti Date, Muhurat And More

Goddess Chhinnamasta | X/ @itsmiling_face

Chhinnamasta Jayanti is an auspicious day that is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha. The day marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Chhinnamasta, who is considered the sixth of the ten Tantric goddesses known as the Dasha Mahavidyas. She is a profound and fierce manifestation of the Divine Mother (Adi Shakti), symbolising self-sacrifice.

About Chhinnamasta Jayanti

Goddess Chinnamasta, also known as Chhinnamastika. In many parts of the country, Chhinnamasta is also known as Prachanda Chandika. It is believed that devotees who observe this fast with devotion will have their wishes fulfilled and receive relief from life's hardships. The day is associated with divine feminine energy and spiritual awakening.

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Who is Goddess Chhinnamasta?

Goddess Chhinnamasta or Chhinnamasta Kali is one of the ten Mahavidyas from the esoteric tradition of Tanta. The goddess symbolises both the life-giving and life-slaying aspects of devi. She is also considered both a symbol of sexual self-control and an embodiment of sexual energy. The goddess represents the destruction of the ego and the awakening of Kundalini energy. Goddess Chhinnamasta is usually shown naked, standing on a copulating couple (Kama and Rati), which symbolises her mastery over sexual desire and creation. The names Chinna and Masta are two different Sanskrit words. Chinna means severed, and Masta means head.

Chhinnamasta Jayanti 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 07:51 PM on Apr 29, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:12 PM on Apr 30, 2026

Legends of Goddess Chinnamasta

According to Hindu mythology, once upon a time, when Goddess Parvati went to take a bath in the River Mandakini with her two companions, Dakini and Varnini. Due to hunger, both of them prayed to Goddess Parvati to satisfy their hunger because she is the mother of the whole universe.

By listening to them, the Goddess provided them with some fruits, but that didn't eradicate their hunger, and they again started begging for food. Then Goddess Parvati immediately cut off her head with the tip of her nail. The severed head of the goddess fell into her left hand, and three streams of blood began to flow from the torso. The goddess flowed two streams of blood to their companions, and the goddess began to drink the third stream with the severed head in her left hand.