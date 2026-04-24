Who Is Goddess Baglamukhi? Date, Muhurat, Significance & Rituals Explained

Goddess Baglamukhi | X/ @iNikhilsaini

Goddess Baglamukhi, also known as Pitambara Devi, is the eighth of the ten Dus Mahavidyas (great wisdom goddesses) in Tantric Hinduism. She is believed to be the fierce goddess who possesses the power to stun, paralyse or bridle enemies and negative forces. This year, Baglamukhi Jayanti is observed on Friday, April 24. According to the Hindu calendar, Baglamukhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on Vaishakha Shukla Ashtami. Keep on reading to know more about her.

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Baglamukhi Jayanti 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be celebrated on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 08:49 PM on Apr 23, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 07:21 PM on Apr 24, 2026

Who is Goddess Baglamukhi?

Goddess Baglamukhi is the eighth of the ten Mahavidyas in Tantric Hinduism. Bagla originates from Vagla (bridle or rein) and Muhki means face, together which signifies the power to restrain, bridle, or control the power of enemies and mold accordingly. The goddess is often referred to as Pitambara and is associated with the yellow colour, wearing yellow clothes. The goddess is often depicted with three eyes and holding a club/mace (to strike down evil) and the tongue of a demon, which symbolises control over speech.

Goddess Baglamukhi | X/ @baglamukhipuja

Legends of Goddess Baglamukhi

According to legend, Goddess Baglamukhi emerged from a golden lake to stop a devastating, cosmic-level storm after Lord Vishnu prayed to the Goddess in the Saurashtra region. Goddess Baglamukhi appeared from the Haridra Srovara (lake of turmeric) during a tumultuous night to restore cosmic balance.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear yellow clothes. It is best to visit the Goddess Baglamukhi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you cannot visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idol of Goddess Baglamukhi. Offer yellow flowers, sesame seeds, panchamrit, bhog, and recite the Goddess Baglamukhi mantra, and finally perform Goddess Aarti.