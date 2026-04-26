Who Is Dr. Atanu Nath? First Scientist To Receive Breakthrough Award From Northeast India

Who Is Dr. Atanu Nath |

Atanu Nath, an emerging name in the global scientific community, who is an Assistant Professor of Physics, has been awarded the 2026 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, widely known as the Oscar of Science. He was recognised for becoming the first scientist from Northeast India to receive the prestigious Breakthrough Award. This was informed by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on social media on Thursday night. His achievement marks a significant milestone not only in his personal career but also for the scientific landscape of the northeastern region, which has historically remained underrepresented in global research recognition.

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Dr Nath receives Breakthrough Prize in Physics

Dr Nath was recognised for his contributions to the Muon g-2 experiment conducted at CERN, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Fermilab, which advances the understanding of fundamental laws of nature. Notably, he shares the award with 376 scientists worldwide, including around 11 Indians. With that, he becomes the first scientist from Northeast India to receive the award in this category.

His work lies in the field of advanced scientific research, where he has contributed to cutting-edge developments that have drawn international attention. The Breakthrough Prize, often referred to as the “Oscars of Science,” honours outstanding contributions in areas such as fundamental physics, life sciences, and mathematics. Receiving this award places Dr Nath among some of the most influential scientists in the world.

Dr Nath from Assam

Hailing from Lalabazar in Hailakandi district in Assam, Nath is among roughly 11 Indian scientists. He was part of the large international collaboration responsible for measuring this muon property to high precision, which serves as a sensitive test for new physics beyond the Standard Model. The Muon g-2 experiment measures how a muon's spin behaves in a magnetic field, looking for deviations from the Standard Model of particle physics.

What is Muon?

A muon is an unstable, fundamental subatomic particle, essentially a heavier cousin of the electron, which is 207 times more massive, with a negative charge or positive charge for anti-muons. Muon imaging is similar to X-rays; muons are used to scan large structures like volcanoes, pyramids, and nuclear reactors to visualise their densities.

Usage of Muon

Muons are used to identify contraband or nuclear materials in cargo containers. They are studied in accelerators to search for new physics that deviates from the Standard Model.