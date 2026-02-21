‘Science Must Speak To Society’: Prof. Dr Aniruddha B. Pandit On Winning Godavari Gaurav Award 2026

Some lives are defined not merely by personal achievement, but by the depth of their impact on society, institutions, and future generations. Prof. Dr. Aniruddha B. Pandit stands tall among such rare individuals—an academician, researcher, institution builder, and visionary leader whose journey exemplifies the transformative power of science when guided by social responsibility. The conferment of the prestigious Godavari Gaurav Award 2026 in the field of Science is a fitting tribute to a career spanning over four decades, marked by intellectual rigour, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to national and global well- being. Vice-Chancellor | Distinguished Chemical Engineer | Advisor, NCSC.

Excerpts from an interview

Heartiest congratulations, Prof. Pandit, on being conferred the prestigious Godavari Gaurav Award 2026 in the field of Science by Kusumagraj Pratishthan. How do you view this honour?

Thank you very much. I accept this award with deep humility. Such recognitions are never individual accomplishments; they reflect the collective efforts of mentors, students, collaborators, and institutions that shape one’s journey. The Godavari Gaurav Award is especially meaningful because it recognizes science that serves society—an ideal I have always believed in.

Let us begin with your early life. Could you tell us about your formative years and what drew you to science?

I was born on 7th December 1957 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Growing up in Mumbai exposed me to diversity—of people, ideas, and challenges. My early fascination with science stemmed from curiosity about how things work. I was fortunate to have teachers who encouraged questioning and logical thinking rather than rote learning. That early exposure planted the seeds for a lifelong engagement with science and engineering.

Your academic journey has been both rigorous and inspiring. How did it take shape?

I pursued my B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, completing it in 1980. BHU gave me a strong grounding in fundamentals and discipline. Soon after, I joined the University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT)—now ICT Mumbai, University of Mumbai—for my Ph.D. (Tech). During my doctoral research (1980–1984), I also served as an Associate Lecturer in the same department. That dual role—researcher and teacher—was demanding but immensely rewarding. I completed my Ph.D. in 1984 under the guidance of Prof. J. B. Joshi, whose influence on my scientific thinking and work ethic has been profound.

You then moved abroad for research. How did that international `exposure shape your career?

From 1984 to 1990, I worked at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, as a Research Associate with Prof. J. F. Davidson. This was a transformative phase. I worked extensively on bubble break-up phenomena and the design of multiphase reactors. During this period, I developed novel designs of gas–liquid contactors, new impeller designs, and importantly, began proposing hydrodynamic cavitation as an alternative and powerful means for physico-chemical and biological transformations. That exposure broadened my perspective and reinforced the importance of linking fundamental science with practical engineering solutions.

After returning to India, your work on hydrodynamic cavitation gained global recognition. Could you elaborate?

After returning to India in 1990, I joined UICT (ICT Mumbai) as a UGC Research Scientist ‘B’, later promoted to Scientist ‘C’ (Professor’s Grade) in 1996. I was instrumental in initiating a major research programme on Hydrodynamic Cavitation, an area that was relatively unexplored at that time. Over the years, my research group has been singularly responsible for proposing, promoting, and applying hydrodynamic cavitation for intensifying physical, chemical, and biological processes. We successfully exploited cavitation for crystallization, emulsification, nanoparticle synthesis, esterification, oxidation, and notably water disinfection for potable water.

Your work in water treatment has had significant societal impact.

Yes, that has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my work. Our research on microbial cell disruption using hydrodynamic cavitation was recognized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as one of the most promising technologies for Ballast Water Treatment, alongside developments from Japan, Germany, and the USA. More recently, our work on hand-pump-based water disinfection systems is truly revolutionary and holds immense potential for developing countries, where access to clean drinking water remains a major challenge.

You have also contributed significantly to energy efficiency and sustainability.

Indeed. My involvement with the ICT Energy Group led to several energy-efficient and patented processes—including improved cooking devices, solar steam generation, and mathematical modeling of smokeless solid-fuel chulhas (stoves). These innovations achieved thermal efficiencies exceeding 55%, directly benefiting rural and underprivileged communities. Sustainability must be practical and inclusive, not just technologically advanced.

Your publication and mentorship record is extraordinary.

Research is incomplete without dissemination and mentoring. I have authored over 427 research publications, 3 books, and more than 10 book chapters. My work has received over 21,700 citations, with an h-index of 81 (as per Scopus). I hold 34 patents (granted and filed) and serve on the editorial boards of several international scientific journals. Equally important to me is mentoring. I have guided 61 Ph.D. scholars (with 11 ongoing) and 94 Master’s students (6 ongoing). Watching students grow into independent thinkers is deeply satisfying

Beyond research, you have contributed extensively to teaching and social outreach.

Teaching is a creative process. I have always believed in using simple, elegant experiments to explain complex chemical engineering principles. Innovation in pedagogy is essential to keep education meaningful. Socially, I have worked with tribal populations, applying chemical engineering principles to drying of farm and forest produce and water disinfection. I am also involved in committees focusing on solar energy harnessing and currently engaged in setting up the ICT–DAE Centre for Chemical Engineering Education and Research, aimed at integrating chemical engineering principles with nuclear and allied energy technologies.

Science communication is a shared passion between you and NCSC.

Absolutely. Science must speak to society. As an Advisor to the National Centre for Science Communicators (NCSC), I deeply value its role in bridging the gap between scientists and the public. Book discussions, memorial lectures, and outreach programmes foster scientific temper and informed citizenship—something India needs now more than ever.

What message would you like to give young scientists and communicators?

Remain curious, ethical, and socially conscious. Science is not merely about publications or patents—it is about responsibility. Use your knowledge to solve real problems, communicate clearly, and serve humanity. That, to me, is the true purpose of science.

(Writer is Science Communicators and astronomy and space science educator, chief executive, National Centre for Science Communicators)