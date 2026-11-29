Pics: Shivaram Subramaniam

Some stories do not need words. They unfold through a fleeting glance, a moment of stillness or the silent drama of life in the wilderness. Whispers of the Wild, a photography exhibition by Shivaram Subramaniam, captures these moments, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the fascinating world of wildlife and the delicate ecosystems that sustain it.

More than a showcase of wildlife photography, the exhibition is an invitation to reconnect with nature and reflect on our responsibility towards protecting it. Through his lens, Shivaram brings alive the untamed world, capturing everything from the piercing gaze of a tiger to the fleeting movements of animals in their natural habitats.

Each photograph reveals a different dimension of the wild — its strength, vulnerability, beauty and instinct for survival. The images encourage viewers to look beyond the frame and appreciate the intricate balance that holds the natural world together. They also serve as a reminder of the growing threats facing wildlife today.

Shrinking habitats, human interference, environmental degradation and changing climatic conditions are putting increasing pressure on biodiversity, pushing several species towards extinction. Conservation, therefore, must go beyond awareness. It calls for a deeper understanding of our interconnectedness with nature and a collective commitment to protecting the ecosystems that sustain life.

Through Whispers of the Wild, Shivaram hopes to inspire a renewed appreciation for the wilderness and encourage conversations about conservation.

The exhibition reminds us that nature needs our understanding, respect and protection. Preserving it today is essential to ensuring that future generations inherit a world where wildlife continues to thrive.

The gallery’s engagement with wildlife conservation carries a deeply personal meaning. Inspired by her late husband Anant Bajaj’s love for wildlife and his longstanding association with Sanctuary, she has sought to continue that legacy by using art as a powerful medium for conservation awareness. – Pooja Bajaj, Director, KBAG

Still pictures, and moving words have been the very stuff of Sanctuary's conservation mission for 45 years. Bajaj Electricals has been part of our mission from day one, and Whispers of the Wild is a key part of our joint mission to build a strong, green India. – Bittu Sahgal, Editor Sanctuary Asia

Whispers of the Wild is a celebration of two decades spent travelling through the jungles of India, driven by the desire to see and photograph its magnificent wild cats. Every photograph on display represents more than just an image; it carries with it an experience, a memory and a story from the wilderness. – Shivaram Subramaniam, Wildlife Photographer