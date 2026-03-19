Where Is Van Rani Toy Train? A Guide To Mumbai’s Favourite Attraction

Van Rani Toy Train |

The Van Rani Toy Train is one of Mumbai’s most loved and nostalgic attractions, especially for families and children. It is located inside the lush green Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali (East). This mini train ride offers a refreshing escape from the city’s busy life. Surrounded by greenery and fresh air, it gives visitors a chance to relax and enjoy nature in a fun and peaceful setting. After a five-year break, this eco-friendly and popular train has now resumed operations, bringing joy back to visitors.

Van Rni Toy Train | Dreamstime.com

About the Toy Train in Sanjay Gandhi Park

The name “Van Rani” means “Queen of the Forest,” and the train truly lives up to its name. It takes passengers on a scenic journey through the dense forest area of the park. The ride lasts for around 15 to 20 minutes and covers a track of about 2 to 3 kilometers. During the journey, visitors can enjoy beautiful views of trees, small hills, and sometimes even spot birds and animals, making the experience more exciting and memorable.

The national park offers a tiger safari

Apart from the toy train, Sanjay Gandhi National Park has much more to offer. Visitors can explore the famous Kanheri Caves, enjoy a lion and tiger safari, or simply walk along peaceful nature trails. These attractions make the park a perfect destination for a day outing in Mumbai.

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The national park offers a tiger safari

The Van Rani Toy Train operates from Krishnagiri Station inside the park. It runs from Tuesday to Sunday and remains closed on Mondays. The timings are usually from 9 AM to 5:30 PM. The train has wide glass windows that offer clear and beautiful views of the surroundings. To reach the park, visitors can take a local train to Borivali station and then hire an auto-rickshaw to the entrance.