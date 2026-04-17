Where Is Sevagram Ashram? President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mahatma Gandhi’s Historic Site In Maharashtra

President Murmu visits Sevagram Ashram | Instagram/ DD News

Sevagram Ashram is a historic site which is located near Wardha in Maharashtra and is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi. It served as one of Gandhi’s key residences during India’s freedom struggle and later became a major centre for his social and political activities. President Droupadi Murmu visited Sevagram Ashram on Thursday and paid tribute to the ideals of self-reliance and khadi championed by Mahatma Gandhi.

About Sevagram Ashram

Originally known as Segaon, the village was renamed Sevagram, meaning “village of service,” after Gandhi settled there in 1936. He chose this rural location to stay closer to India’s villages, which he believed were the true backbone of the nation. From Sevagram, Gandhi led several important movements and continued his experiments with truth, non-violence, and self-reliance.

The ashram is spread across a simple, peaceful campus that reflects Gandhi’s philosophy of simplicity. It includes his modest hut, known as “Bapu Kuti,” along with other buildings where his associates lived and worked. The environment of Sevagram Ashram remains intentionally minimalistic, symbolising Gandhi’s ideals of austerity and self-sufficiency.

President Murmu visits Sevagram Sevagram |

President Droupadi Murmu visits Sevagram Ashram

President Droupadi Murmu visited Sevagram Ashram on Thursday, April 16, 2026. At Bapu Kuti, the President engaged in thread-making and also toured key sites within the ashram, including Adi Niwas, Ba Kuti, and Mahatma Gandhi's office. President Murmu also participated in a prayer meeting and planted a sapling during her visit, conveying a message on environmental conservation. She was received at Sevagram helipad by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and other dignitaries.

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The President also shared the video of Sevagram Ashram on her social media handle, X and wrote, "Glimpses of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Sevagram Ashram, Wardha, Maharashtra."

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple During Gujarat Visit

The President planted sapling |

Historical significance of Sevagram Ashram

Sevagram was founded in 1936 near Wardha, Maharashtra. It was the centre of the Indian freedom struggle and a model for rural community living. On April 30, 1936, Mahatma Gandhi moved to this village, then called Segaon, which he renamed Sevagram. It was established to focus on rural development and as a base for the independence movement. The ashram acted as a command centre for national movements, including crucial strategic planning for the Quit India Movement.