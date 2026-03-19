Where Is Saptashrungi Devi Temple? Everything You Need To Know About This Shaktipeeth Situated In Maharashtra

Saptashrungi Devi Temple | Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

There are 108 Shakti Peethas in the Indian subcontinent, including famous sites such as Kalighat Kali Temple (West Bengal), Kamakhya Temple (Assam), and various temples in Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. But do you know that there is one Shaktipeeth located on a hill in Maharashtra? Saptashrungi Devi Temple is one of the most revered Shaktipeeths in India, which is located near Vani in Nashik district, Maharashtra.

The temple is nestled amidst the scenic Saptashrungi mountain range. It sits at an altitude of around 1,230 metres above sea level, offering breathtaking views of lush green hills and valleys. The name Saptashrungi translates to “seven peaks,” referring to the seven surrounding hilltops that form a natural fortress around the shrine.

Saptasurungi Temple | TripAdvisor

Goddess Saptashrungi Temple: Where the right arm of Goddess Sati fell

Goddess Saptashrungi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Saptashrungi Nivasini. She is believed to be a powerful form of Goddess Durga. According to Hindu mythology, it is considered one among 51 Shaktipeethas, where the right arm of Goddess Sati is said to have fallen. This makes it a significant pilgrimage site, attracting thousands of devotees throughout the year. It is one of the three-and-a-half Shakti Peethas in Maharashtra and is often associated with the killing of the demon Mahishasura.

Self-manifested idol surrounded by seven mountains

One of the most striking features of the temple is the self-manifested idol of the goddess, which is carved on a rock face. The idol is about 10 feet tall and is adorned with vibrant sarees, ornaments, and sindoor. The goddess is depicted with 18 arms, each holding different weapons. It symbolises strength and protection against evil. The temple is located near Nanduri village, Kalwan taluka. The name Saptashrungi translates to seven peaks because the temple is surrounded by seven mountains in the Sahyadri range.

Holds immense importance during Navratri

The temple holds immense importance during festivals like Navratri and Chaitra Utsav, when it witnesses a massive influx of devotees. Special rituals, aartis, and celebrations are conducted with great devotion. But not only in Navratri, but you can visit the temple at any time of the year. The temple not only holds spiritual significance but also offers trekking and provides beautiful views of mountains, 108 water reservoirs, known as Kundas, and much more. You can visit the temple through the ropeway or by climbing over 500 stairs.