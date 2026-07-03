Where Is Okunevo? Inside The Siberian Village Where Bhajans Are Sung Daily Even At -40°C

Where Is Okunevo? | Instagram/ @okunevo_omkar

Hidden deep in the Omsk region of southwestern Siberia, Russia, Okunevo is a small village that has attracted global attention for its unusual spiritual atmosphere. Despite freezing winters that can see temperatures plunge to nearly -40°C, the village begins each day with bhajans, meditation, and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva. Found something interesting? Keep reading to get the complete story.

The settlement is home to a Shiva ashram, Krishna devotees, meditation centres and people who gather for daily prayers, yoga and Sanskrit chants despite the freezing weather

Okunevo village in Siberia

Okunevo is a small rural village in the Muromtsevsky District of Omsk Oblast, Russia, situated approximately 240 kilometers north of Omsk along the banks of the Tara River in the forest-steppe zone bordering sub-taiga landscapes.

The small and temperate village is home to people from different countries and spiritual backgrounds who believe the village possesses a unique spiritual energy. The settlement became widely known after followers of Indian spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with devotees of other traditions, began visiting and settling there. Today, it has become a meeting point for seekers interested in yoga, meditation, and Hindu philosophy.

Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva

One of the village’s most recognisable landmarks is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Every morning, devotees gather to chant Sanskrit mantras, sing bhajans, and perform prayers regardless of the harsh Siberian weather. The sight of people wrapped in heavy winter clothing offering prayers in sub-zero temperatures is striking.

A village surrounded by quiet nature

Apart from its spiritual identity, Okunevo remains a quiet rural settlement surrounded by forests, rivers, and vast Siberian landscapes. Its blend of Russian culture, Indian spiritual practices, and breathtaking natural beauty makes it unlike any other village. Today, Okunevo hosts a diverse array of religious organisations and unregistered groups, including a Babaji ashram established in 1992 and a local branch of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).