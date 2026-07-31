Where Is Maa Baglamukhi Temple In Odisha? Know The History And Significance Behind The Sacred Shrine

Where Is Maa Baglamukhi Temple? |

The Balakumari Temple in Odisha is a revered hilltop shrine dedicated to Goddess Durga, located 9 km from Chikiti and 37 km from Brahmapur in the Ganjam district. Visitors must climb 1,240 covered steps up the Kerandimala Hill or use a motorable road to experience panoramic valley views.

The temple is surrounded by scenic hills and lush greenery. It attracts thousands of devotees throughout the year, especially during Navratri and other auspicious occasions.

Who is Goddess Baglamukhi?

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Baglamukhi is worshipped as the deity who grants victory over enemies, removes obstacles, and protects devotees from negative energies. She is often depicted wearing yellow attire and holding the tongue of a demon. It symbolises the power to silence evil, falsehood, and negativity. For this reason, devotees usually wear yellow clothes and offer yellow flowers, turmeric, and sweets while praying at the temple.

The temple holds immense significance for devotees seeking courage, protection, success in legal matters, and victory over adversities. Many people visit the shrine to perform special pujas and havans, particularly the Baglamukhi Anushthan, which is believed to invoke the goddess' blessings for strength and prosperity.

Who founded the temple?

The Maa Balakumari Temple was founded by the royal family of Chikiti. The temple is situated to the east of the town of Chikiti. The site is equipped with all the necessary facilities. Tourists have to climb 1,240 steps to reach the top of the temple. The temple, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is frequented by devotees from many parts of southern Odisha and nearby areas of Andhra Pradesh. One of the important festivals celebrated at the temple is Sankranti, observed on the Sankranti day of every month, as well as on all Tuesdays.

Maa Balakumari Temple is a revered Shakti Peetha and a prominent pilgrimage site perched atop Kerandimala Hill in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The temple is generally open daily from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.