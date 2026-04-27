Where Is Krem Chympe? Meghalaya’s Viral Cave Spot Serves Maggie And Tea In Bamboo

Where Is Krem Chympe? |

Meghalaya is one of the most beautiful states in India, which is also called one of the "Seven Sisters" states of Northeast India. The state, which is nestled in lush greenery, waterfalls, cascading rivers, monasteries, and various hidden gems, one of which is Krem Chympe, is situated in the Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Krem Chympe is also considered India's 5th- longest cave, which is located at a walking distance of about 3 km roughly north along the path from the town of Khaddum to Sielkan. But do you know that this offbeat destination has a very unique way of saying no to plastic? Seems interesting to you? Then keep on reading to know more.

Krem Chympe | X/ @IndiaAesthetica

Krem Chympe has been following an eco-friendly practice for years

Krem Chympe in Meghalaya is one of the hidden gems of Meghalaya, which is also known for adopting strong eco-friendly practices. These practices are not just limited to Krem Chympe but extend to the nearby villages, where people showcase climate consciousness through sustainable ways of serving food and beverages crafted in bamboo vessels.

Local vendors serve food and tea in bamboo vessels

What makes this place particularly special is the rustic food experience. Local vendors at Krem Chympe serve hot tea or coffee in bamboo vessels and Maggi in bamboo baskets or bowls. It reflects the region’s sustainable and nature-friendly practices. The combination of warm food, cool cave interiors, and the sound of nature creates a memorable experience for tourists.

Krem Chympe: Must-visit destination

The word “Krem” itself means cave in the local Khasi language, and Meghalaya is home to some of the longest and most fascinating cave systems in India. Krem Chympe stands out not only for its natural beauty but also for the creative way locals have turned it into a cosy spot for visitors. Surrounded by dense greenery and fresh mountain air, the cave provides a peaceful retreat for travellers seeking something different from mainstream tourist destinations. Inside this cave, you can spot bats, fish, stalactites, massive chambers, stalagmites, and much more.

Krem Chympe | X/ @IndiaAesthetica

Krem Chympe: Adventurous spot

Reaching Krem Chympe requires a bit of effort, often involving a trek through forested paths and uneven terrain, which adds to its charm and adventure appeal. It is advisable to visit with local guides who are familiar with the route and terrain. Krem Chympe is ideal for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and those looking to explore hidden gems.