Anand Mahindra Discoveres Jharkhand's Lesser-Know Gem Meghahatuburu Hill-Station; Calls It The 'Hill Of Clouds'

Jharkhand is a beautiful state which is surrounded by mountains, lush greenery, waterfalls, temples, and much more. The state holds many hidden gems like Navratangarh Fort, Tapovan Hills, and Saranda Forest. Meghahatuburu is one of the hidden gems in Jharkhand which is not known much by people, and it came into highlight when industrialist Anand Mahindra turned his attention to an unexpected travel gem.

Anand Mahindra highlights Meghahatuburu

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for highlighting lesser-known destinations, once again caught people's attention. He shared a post on X on Sunday, April 6, 2026, about a hidden gem in Jharkhand: Meghahatuburu. Known for its dense forests, rolling hills, and mist-covered landscapes, Meghahatuburu has long remained off the mainstream tourist map. Anand Mahindra shared his experience on social media, calling it the “Hill of Clouds” and urging travellers to explore its serene beauty.

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Sharing Meghahatuburu pictures posted by India Aesthetica on X, he captioned, "When most people plan a holiday in India, the usual suspects come up: Goa, Himachal, Rajasthan. Jharkhand rarely features in that conversation. I plead guilty of that too. And then I bumped into these striking photos posted by @IndiaAesthetica about Meghahatuburu, a hill station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, renowned as the 'Hill of Clouds' due to its high altitude."

Meghahatuburu | TriapAdvisor

Anand Mahindra praises Jharkhand's beauty

Talking about the beauty of Jharkhand and places in the state, he said, "Sitting 4,300 feet above sea level in the heart of the Saranda forest of 700 hills, it offers a sunset point, forest waterfalls, and a landscape that has remained largely untouched. Bare-bones tourist infrastructure. Very few resorts, many guesthouses."

"I did some more checking about Jharkhand and found it has Netarhat’s famous sunrises, Betla National Park, the sacred Jyotirlinga at Deoghar, the waterfalls around Ranchi, and the ancient Saranda forest itself. Somehow, it still gets overlooked. Jharkhand has much to offer the discerning traveller. It simply hasn’t shouted about it." Mahindra concluded.

Meghahatuburu | Mindtrip

About Meghahatuburu: A hidden gem in Jharkhand

Meghahatuburu is situated in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. It is part of the scenic Chotanagpur plateau. The region is dotted with tea gardens, tribal villages, and dense sal forests that offer an unspoiled natural retreat. Visitors are often mesmerised by the rolling hills that emerge from morning fog, giving the hill station its poetic nickname.

Apart from its breathtaking landscapes, Meghahatuburu is also rich in biodiversity. Trekking enthusiasts and nature lovers can explore trails that lead to hidden waterfalls, viewpoints, and serene spots ideal for photography or meditation. The region’s mild climate and peaceful environment make it a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Meghahatuburu: Hill of Clouds

Meghahatuburu is situated in the Saranda Forest, and it is surrounded by Asia's largest Sal forest. The untouched scenic destination is also known as Hill of Clouds, and it is ideal for nature lovers. The land of 700 hills is rich in elephants, reptiles, birds, and endangered lizards. It also offers multi-tiered Ghaghirthi Waterfall, Pundul Falls, and Jhikra Waterfalls.