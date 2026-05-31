Where Is Kartik Swami Temple? A Complete Guide For Pilgrims And Travellers

Kartik Swami Temple |

Nestled amidst the scenic Himalayas of Uttarakhand, Kartik Swami Temple is a revered Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the elder son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Located in the Rudraprayag district, the temple sits at an altitude of around 3,050 metres (10,000 feet) above sea level and offers breathtaking views of the Garhwal Himalayan ranges. It is perched atop the Kroch Parvat in the Garhwal Himalayas.

The temple is situated near Kanakchauri village, approximately 40 kilometres from Rudraprayag. To reach the shrine, visitors must undertake a scenic trek of about 3 kilometres from Kanakchauri. The route passes through dense forests and picturesque landscapes, making it a popular destination for both pilgrims and nature lovers. Looking from the top, the temple design looks like a spear, which is also Lord Kartikeya's weapon.

The temple is linked to the Hindu mythology

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva asked his sons, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, to circumambulate the universe to prove who is mightier. While Kartikeya set off on the long journey, Lord Ganesha simply circled his parents, declaring them his universe. Upon returning, e a devoted Lord Kartikeya sacrificed his bones at this spot out of devotion to his father, Lord Shiva. As a result, the temple is considered one of the most sacred places associated with the deity. Devotees visit the shrine to seek blessings for courage, wisdom, and success.

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A must-visit site for spiritual seekers

Kartik Swami Temple offers a unique blend of spirituality, mythology, and natural beauty in the heart of Uttarakhand. The temple is located on a ridge that provides stunning panoramic views of prominent Himalayan peaks, including Chaukhamba, Kedarnath, Neelkanth, Trishul, and Nanda Devi. Sunrise and sunset views from the temple are particularly captivating, attracting photographers and trekkers throughout the year. The best time to visit is between March and June and September to November, when the weather is pleasant, and the trekking route remains accessible.