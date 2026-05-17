Planning To Visit Rudranath? Check Dates And Travel Details Of This Panch Kedar

Rudranath |

Located in the breathtaking Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, Rudranath Temple is one of the revered Panch Kedar temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Every year, thousands of devotees and trekkers undertake the challenging yet spiritually fulfilling journey to seek blessings at the ancient shrine, which sits at an altitude of over 11,000 feet.

The temple remains closed during the harsh winter months due to heavy snowfall in the region. During this period, the idol of Lord Shiva is traditionally shifted to the Gopinath Temple in Gopeshwar, where devotees continue worship rituals until the shrine reopens.

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Temple to open on May 18

Uttarakhand's sacred Rudranath Temple, one of the revered shrines in the Panch Kedar circuit, is set to reopen for devotees on Monday, May 18, after its annual winter closure. Located in the Chamoli district at an altitude of over 3,500 metres, the temple remains buried under heavy snowfall during winter, making it inaccessible for several months each year.

Every year, the temple is reopened with traditional rituals and prayers performed by priests and local sevadars, accompanied by chants and religious ceremonies. Devotees from across the country undertake a challenging trek through dense forests, alpine meadows, and steep mountain trails to reach the shrine, making it one of the most spiritually rewarding journeys in the region.

Rudranath Temple | Uttarakhandtriptrek

Rudranath: A must-visit destination

The journey to Rudranath Temple is known not only for its religious significance but also for its scenic beauty. Pilgrims pass through dense forests, green valleys, and picturesque mountain trails, making it one of the most unique spiritual treks in India. The peaceful surroundings and spiritual atmosphere attract both devotees and nature lovers alike.

Authorities have made arrangements for pilgrims, including safety measures, accommodation facilities, and route management, to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season. Visitors are advised to check weather conditions and travel advisories before planning their trip, as mountain weather can change rapidly.

Read Also Uttarakhand’s Sacred Panch Kedar Temple Rudranath To Open On May 18 After Winter Closure

How to visit Rudranath?

The nearest major town connected by road is Gopeshwar in Chamoli district. Travellers can reach Gopeshwar from cities such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun through buses and taxis.

The nearest railway station is in Rishikesh, while Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun is the closest airport.