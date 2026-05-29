Mini Thailand In India! Know About This  Kahalgaon Ganga Tapu In Bihar

Kahalgaon Ganga Tapu |

Kahalgaon Ganga Tapu, often referred to as Bihar’s “Mini Thailand,” is a scenic and lesser-known riverine destination located near Kahalgaon in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Situated along the banks of the Ganga River, this spot has recently gained attention on social media for its striking resemblance to exotic tropical landscapes, especially due to its calm waters, sandy stretches, and lush green surroundings. It refers to three unique, rocky river islands which are located in the middle of the Ganges River.

Kahalgaon Ganga Tapu

Ganga Tapu is essentially a river island or sandbar formed in the Ganga, which changes shape depending on the season and water flow. During the dry months, large sandy patches emerge, creating a beach-like environment that attracts visitors from nearby towns. The peaceful setting, combined with the wide river view and open sky, gives the location a unique “island getaway” feel, which is why it is being compared to Thailand’s coastal beauty.

Bhagalpur is a beautiful city which is located on the southern bank of the Ganges River. The river island is also famous for Shanti Baba Mandir. The three hills island is dedicated to Shanti Baba Pahar, the second is Bengali Baba Pahar, and the third is Punjabi Baba Pahar. These hills were later named; previously, they were known as Buddha Ashram, Tapas Ashram, and Nanakshahi Ashram.

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Tourists reach through boat

Tourists from Kolkata travel via Sahibganj on the Ganges River to reach Kahalgaon. Navgachhia Teentanga is on the other bank. People reach Bhagalpur by boat, train, and automobile. The government is now planning to declare this site a protected rock-cut temple site. The Department of Art, Culture, and Youth is discovering more about these hills and later it will come under the Bihar Ancient Archaeological Remains and Art Treasures Act, 1976. To reach here, one must first travel to Kahalgaon. From there, people arrive by boat from Rajghat or Bateshwar Sthan Ghat.

Known as Mini Thailand of Bihar

Kahalgaon Ganga Tapu is widely known as the Mini Thailand of Bihar because of the unique rocky formations that rise from the river, giving the landscape a stunning, Thailand-like appearance. Due to its beauty and increasing online popularity, Kahalgaon Island has become one of Bihar’s emerging tourist attractions and a must-visit location for nature lovers.