Where Is Gurpa Hill? The Holy Site Linked To Lord Buddha’s Disciple’s Nirvana

Gurpa Hill | Image Credit: TripAdvisor

Bihar is one of the most sacred places in India which is nestled with historical sites, cascading rivers, temples, monasteries and much more. Gurpa Hill is the hidden gem which is located 26 KM northeast of Bodh Gaya. The Buddhist pilgrimage site is also known as Kukkutapāda or Gurupādaka. It is also considered to be one of the tallest peaks in the Gangetic plains. Keep on reading to know more about the site where a principal disciple of the Buddha attained Nirvana.

About Gurpa Hill

Gurpa Hill is a sacred and spiritually significant site located in the Gaya district of Bihar. Revered in Buddhist tradition, it is closely associated with one of the prominent disciples of Lord Buddha, who is believed to have attained Nirvana here, making it an important pilgrimage destination for followers of Buddhism around the world. Rising amidst the scenic landscapes of Bihar, Gurpa Hill is part of the broader Buddhist heritage circuit that includes sites like Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, and Nalanda. The marvellous site is surrounded by mountains and lush greenery.

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Prominent disciple of Lord Buddha attained Nirvana

According to tradition, the hill is linked to the revered monk Maha Kashyapa, one of Buddha’s principal disciples. It is believed that he entered deep meditation here and eventually attained Nirvana, which symbolises ultimate liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Who was Mahākāśyapa?

Mahākāśyapa was one of the principal disciples of Gautama Buddha. He is regarded as an enlightened disciple, being in ascetic practice. Mahākāśyapa, also known as Maha Kassapa, was called the "father of the sangha" and a leader in rigorous ascetic practices. He assumed leadership of the monastic community, ensuring the preservation of the teachings.

Mahākāśyapa | Wikipedia

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A must-visit travel destination

The hill is not only a spiritual destination but also a place of natural beauty. Pilgrims and visitors often undertake a climb to the summit, which is considered a symbolic journey of devotion and self-discipline. At the top, small shrines and meditation spots reflect the deep spiritual atmosphere that surrounds the site. Many devotees visit during Buddhist festivals and special observances to pay homage and meditate in search of inner peace.