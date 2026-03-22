From Nalanda To Bodh Gaya: Best Places To Visit In Bihar On Bihar Diwas

By: Sunanda Singh | March 22, 2026
Bihar Diwas is celebrated on March 22. It marks the state’s foundation. On this occasion, explore Bihar’s rich heritage by visiting Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, and more for history, culture, and spirituality.
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Mahabodhi Temple, one of the most revered temples in India, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is situated in Bodh Gaya. It was founded by Pala King Dharmpala in the 8th century and it is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.
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Anand Stupa in Bihar is a serene Buddhist site. It symbolises peace and spirituality. The stupas attract devotees and tourists seeking meditation, historical insight, and a tranquil experience.
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Nalanda University was established in the 5th century, attracting students from all over the world. The ancient University flourished for 800 years before it was burnt down by invaders in the 12th century.
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Gridhakuta Hill is also called Vulture’s Peak. The sacred Buddhist site, which is located in Rajgir, is the place where Lord Buddha delivered sermons.
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Ghora Katora Lake is another place to visit in Bihar, which is located in Rajgir. The peaceful, pollution-free destination is surrounded by hills. Known for its giant Buddha statue, it offers boating, scenic beauty, and a calm retreat for visitors.
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Shyama Mai Temple is one of the most revered temples, which is situated in Darbhanga. The shrine is dedicated to Goddess Kali. Located within the Raj campus, it attracts devotees seeking blessings, especially during Navratri and other festivals.
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