'Where Is Jessica?' The Amusing Viral TikTok Trick That's Stopping Children's Tantrums Instantly | Instagram @hewoitsange

A quirky new parenting trend is taking over social media, and it’s as amusing as it is surprisingly effective. Dubbed the “Where Is Jessica?” trend, parents are using a simple distraction technique to calm their toddlers mid-tantrum and the internet can’t get enough of it.

Several viral videos show crying children instantly pausing their cries the moment a parent casually starts calling out “Jessica” in a different direction. Instead of continuing to cry, the child shifts attention, looking around curiously to figure out who is being called. In some clips, toddlers even stop crying altogether, some begin eating, while others simply watch in confusion.

Interestingly, parents have begun experimenting with variations of the trend, replacing “Jessica” with other names like “Sally,” and the results remain just as effective. The simplicity of the trick has made it widely popular among new parents looking for quick, harmless ways to manage tantrums.

But why does it work? The trend taps into a child’s natural curiosity and attention span. Toddlers are highly responsive to sudden changes in their environment. When a parent abruptly shifts focus and calls out a name, it interrupts the child’s emotional loop, essentially distracting their brain from the source of distress.

This technique is also a form of redirection, a commonly recommended parenting strategy. Instead of confronting the tantrum directly, it gently diverts the child’s attention to something new, allowing them to calm down without feeling pressured. For now, “Where Is Jessica?” stands as a light-hearted trend which shows that a little creativity can go a long way in parenting.