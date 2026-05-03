Where Is Gangangiri Maharaj Math? A Guide To The Serene Spiritual Retreat

Gangangiri Maharaj Math |

Gangangiri Maharaj Math is a peaceful spiritual retreat located in the village of Nandgaon, near the town of Karjat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Nestled amidst lush greenery and surrounded by hills, the Math offers a calm and meditative environment away from the bustle of city life. It is dedicated to Gangangiri Maharaj, a revered saint known for his teachings on devotion, simplicity, and inner peace. The Gagangiri Maharaj Math is a serene spiritual centre and ashram which was established in 1990 by the renowned 20th-century saint, Yogiraj Shri Gagangiri Maharaj.

Gangangiri Maharaj Math | TripAdvisor

About Gangangiri Maharaj Math

Gangangiri Maharaj Math is a spiritual institution that serves as a beacon for seekers seeking inner peace and spiritual growth from all backgrounds. The Math is immersed in lush greenery with an atmosphere that promotes meditation practices designed to achieve self-realisation; emphasising self-discipline, devotion, and compassion.

The Math has become a popular destination for devotees as well as travellers seeking quiet reflection. Its serene setting, with open spaces and natural landscapes, stands on the bank of the Patalganga River, creating an ideal atmosphere for spiritual practices such as meditation and prayer. Visitors often describe the place as soothing and rejuvenating, making it a perfect weekend getaway from Mumbai and Pune.

One of the key attractions of Gangangiri Maharaj Math is its tranquil surroundings. The property features well-maintained gardens, shaded pathways, and spaces where visitors can sit in silence or engage in spiritual activities. The sound of birds and the presence of nature further enhance the peaceful experience.

Who was Gangangiri Maharaj?

Gangangiri Maharaj Math boasts a rich spiritual legacy which dates back to the 18th century, but who was he? Shri Gagangiri Maharaj, born as Shripad Patankar, was a revered saint and mystic known for his intense, long-term meditation in forests, caves, and on riverbanks. He was recognised for mastering yoga and Tantra, often living in remote areas like Dajipur forest and the Himalayas for decades.

Left home at an early age

Gagangiri Maharaj was born in Patan, and he left at a very young age and settled in a remote location in the Himalayas. He was a practitioner of jal-tapasvi, often meditating near water. He gained recognition for his spiritual wisdom, influencing figures like Bal Thackeray and Dhirubhai Ambani.

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How to reach Gagangiri Math?

Reaching Gangangiri Maharaj Math is relatively easy. It is located around 70 kilometres from Mumbai and can be accessed by road or local trains up to Karjat, followed by a short drive. The best time to visit is during the monsoon and winter months, when the surrounding landscape is at its most vibrant and refreshing.