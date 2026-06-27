Where Is Cabo Verde? Everything To Know About The Atlantic Island Nation With No Permanent River

Where Is Cabo Verde? | Canva

Cabo Verde, also known as Cape Verde, is an island nation located in the central Atlantic Ocean, approximately 570 kilometres off the west coast of Africa. Comprising ten volcanic islands and several islets, the country lies opposite Senegal and is known for its dramatic landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique geography. It is an archipelagic country in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of West Africa. The island, which has a population of 500,000, blends rich African and Portuguese cultures.

About Cabo Verde

The nation gained independence from Portugal on July 5, 1975, and Portuguese remains its official language. Cabo Verde's population is just over half a million, with most residents living on islands such as Santiago, São Vicente, and Sal. The capital city, Praia, is situated on Santiago Island. The country is named after the Cap-Vert peninsula on the Senegalese coast.

Climate and water scarcity

One of the most remarkable features of Cabo Verde is its lack of a permanent river. Due to its arid and semi-arid climate, the country receives limited rainfall, and most watercourses flow only seasonally after heavy rains. Water scarcity has long been a challenge, which prompts the nation to invest in desalination plants and water conservation measures to meet the needs of its population.

Size and global comparison

One of the smallest countries in the world, Cabo Verde consists of an area of 4,033 square kilometres, and is one of the smallest countries in the world. It's about the size of Rhode Island in the USA and it also has one of the smallest populations, similar to Luxembourg or Malta. Cabo Verde is also celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, which reflects a blend of African and Portuguese influences. The country is renowned for its music, particularly the morna genre popularised internationally by legendary singer Cesária Évora.

Tourism and economy

Tourism plays a major role in the economy, with visitors drawn to the islands for beach holidays, water sports, hiking, and cultural experiences. Alongside tourism, remittances from the Cabo Verdean diaspora contribute significantly to the national economy.

The island nation offers two distinct experiences, vibrant, crystal clear beaches and nature and hiking spots. Sal is one of the most visited islands in the country. You can live in Santa Maria, which is known for its beautiful white-sand beaches, vibrant live music and world-class kite and windsurfing.

Top island destinations

Visit Santo Antão, the most lush, green and mountainous island in the archipelago. It is known for its steep volcanic mountains, and quiet rural life. This is one of the best places to visit in the country especially for nature enthusiasts.