Where Is Bhangarh? India’s Only Certified ‘Haunted’ Site With Night Ban

Bhangarh Fort |

India is a diverse country full of beautiful places, hidden gems, historical sites, and much more. It's like, the more you explore, the more you will find less of it. A land of spirituality, where God itself takes human form to live in Bharat, according to the scriptures. India also consists of bizarre places full of dark and mystery, and one of which is Bhangarh Fort, which is situated in Rajasthan. Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, the fort is said to be the only certified haunted site in India. Seems interesting to you? Keep on reading to know more about this place.

About Bhangarh Fort

The Bhangarh Fort is a 16th-century fort which is located in the Sariska Reserve in the Aravalli range of hills in the Alwar district, Rajasthan, and Gola Ka Baas is the nearest village. The fort was built by Raja Bhagwant Das for his son Madho Singh I. Once upon a time, Bhangarh was full of life. The community was thriving with grand palaces, temples, houses, markets, and much more. But, over time, it slowly faded away and the town became abandoned. Now, the fort is considered a dark place, a haunted place where entry is officially banned after dark.

The Bhangarh Fort | TripAdvisor

The Bhangarh Fort: A haunted place?

It is said that if there is happiness, then there is sadness too; if there is light, then there is darkness too, just like if there is God, there has to be evil to balance the cycle of life and death or to balance living, to create samantar (balance), and that justifies the concept of evil, spirits, or ghosts. The moment you step into the fort, you feel like you have entered into a story that was paused somewhere in between. The abandoned fort, with ruins, broken walls, and abandoned rooms from centuries, can make you notice silence, but in an uncomfortable way. This place comes with a lot of stories, and it is said that as you walk and listen, you can listen to them all.

Legends of the Bhangarh Fort

The haunting stories associated with Bhangarh are deeply rooted in local legends. One popular tale speaks of a sorcerer who fell in love with a princess of the region. One fine day, the priest decided to follow the princess and offered her a love potion. But, the princess refused his proposal and threw a large rock that consequently rolled onto the sorcerer and crushed him to death.

When his attempt to win her over failed, and before he died, he allegedly cursed the town, leading to its sudden downfall. Over time, the once-thriving settlement turned into ruins, giving rise to beliefs that the area is cursed and inhabited by restless spirits. Another story around the fort states the town was cursed by a sage named Guru Balu Nath for building a palace that cast a shadow over his home.

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The Bhangarh has a spooky reputation

Despite its spooky reputation, Bhangarh remains an important historical site, showcasing impressive architecture and remnants of a vibrant past. During daylight hours, visitors can explore its pathways, temples, and palace structures while soaking in panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Bhangarh Fort is not certified by any scientific or government body, but by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which prohibits entry from sunset to sunrise. While visitors often report feeling uneasy, the ASI prohibition of entry could be due to safety concerns and its status as a protected monument, which definitely makes the place feel more mysterious.

The Bhangarh Fort | AI generated

The Bhangarh Fort: A dark tourism site

The Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan is considered a premier destination for dark tourism in India. The site is known for its eerie atmosphere, ruins, and local legends of a curse, ghost hunting, and paranormal experiences. If you are someone who loves exploring dark places, then you should definitely visit here, and the best time to visit is from October to March, because summers can be extremely hot in Rajasthan. Early morning visits can offer you the beautiful view of sunrise and the breathtaking view of its surroundings. But if you are planning to visit late at night, then think again.