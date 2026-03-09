Spiritual Tourism: Bharat Gaurav Yatra To Take Pilgrims On Uttar Bharat Darshan

Bharat Gaurav Yatra |

India has one of the oldest civilisations with a rich culture, vibrant traditions, and thousands of deities. The country is home to countless temples with magnificent architecture and mysteries. Talking about North India, it holds some of the most beautiful temples, but it becomes very difficult to visit all of them or most of them at once due to a lack of time and financial issues.

To make it possible, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with the North India Temple Tour Package which highlights some of the most revered and sacred temples, including Mahakaleshwar Temple, among others. It is believed that visiting these spiritual places leads to salvation. Sounds interesting? Find all the details about this spiritual tour which are mentioned below.

Indian Railway will operate Bharat Gaurav Train

Indian Railway will operate a special Bharat Gaurav Train for pilgrims undertaking the Uttar Bharat Darshan Yatra. The tour is scheduled for 10 nights and 11 days from April 25 to May 5, 2026. The tour will be planned and executed by the IRCTC.

According to railway officials, the Bharat Gaurav Express will commence its journey from Daund Railway Station on April 25 at 8:00 hrs and is scheduled to return to Daund on May 5 at 20:30 hrs. The passengers will be able to board and deboard the train at multiple stations, including Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, and Ujjain. The tour package includes halts and stays at religious centres such as Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, and Vaishno Devi.

Bharat Gaurav Train will cover these places

The special train will cover many prominent places, including:

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi Temple is one of the most revered temples in India, which is widely considered a highly sacred Shakti Peeth. Goddess Vaishno is represented by three natural rocks, which are known as pindies. The natural rocks symbolise Maha Kali, Maha Lakshmi, and Maha Saraswati. The significance of the Vaishno Devi Yatra goes beyond mere devotion; it is a journey that symbolises the inner quest for spiritual fulfilment and enlightenment.

Haridwar and Rishikesh

Haridwar is an ancient city which is situated on the banks of the Ganga in Uttarakhand. The place is popular for several sacred ghats like Har Ki Pauri and Ganga Aarti. Rishikesh is another spiritual place in Uttarakhand. The distance between Rishikesh and Haridwar is 26.4 km.

Amritsar

Amritsar is a historic city known for its spiritual, cultural, and culinary heritage. It is home to the iconic Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of Sikhism. Visitors also explore Jallianwala Bagh and enjoy vibrant markets, Punjabi cuisine, and rich traditions that reflect the city’s deep historical significance.

Mathura

Mathura is one of India’s most sacred cities and the birthplace of Krishna. Located along the Yamuna River, it is famous for temples and ghats.

Ujjain

Ujjain is one of India’s oldest and most sacred cities, located on the banks of the Shipra River. It is home to the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and hosts the grand Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of pilgrims every year.