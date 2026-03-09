Two Surat College Girls Used ChatGPT To Find Ways To Commit Suicide; Were Later Found Dead In Gujarat Temple

Two Surat College Girls Used ChatGPT To Find Ways To Commit Suicide & Were Later Found Dead In A Gujarat Temple | X/ HateDetectors

In one of India's most disturbing AI-linked tragedies, two college friends allegedly used ChatGPT to research suicide methods before ending their lives inside a temple washroom in Gujarat's Surat city.

The deceased have been identified as Roshni Shirsat and Jyotsna Chaudhary. Both students left their homes on the morning of March 6, 2026, to attend college but never returned. Their worried families launched a search and alerted police, who traced the girls' mobile phones using technical surveillance.

Officers found their scooter parked at the Swaminarayan temple complex in Saniya village. CCTV footage showed both students walking toward the washroom and locking the door from inside.

Police recovered anaesthesia injections from the site. The duo had searched ChatGPT about "how to commit suicide." One phone also contained an image of a news article about a woman's suicide using an anaesthetic drug. No suicide note was found at the scene, and even after questioning family members, police could not determine a motive.

The girls' mobile phones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination as investigators attempt to understand their recent communications and online activity.

The case has triggered urgent discussions about AI guardrails, mental health support for youth, and the ease with which harmful information can be obtained through generative AI tools.

Not the first time: ChatGPT and suicide

This is far from an isolated case globally. In the US, analysis of high-schooler Adam Raine's ChatGPT account showed how the chatbot became a confidant as he planned to end his life, according to a December 2025 Washington Post investigation.

Separately, the estate of Suzanne Adams - killed by her son in a murder-suicide - sued OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging ChatGPT encouraged her son's delusions, which led to both deaths.

These cases have intensified global calls for AI companies to enforce stricter safety filters around mental health queries and crisis situations. Even Elon Musk has retweeted the story of this latest suicide in India.