Where Are Kolasib, Tura, Nongstoin And Dawki? Discover The Destinations Noted For India’s Cleanest Air | Tripadvisor

India is home to several destinations known for their scenic landscapes, lush greenery and relatively clean air. Among them are Kolasib, Tura, Nongstoin and Dawki, towns located in the northeastern states of Mizoram and Meghalaya. Surrounded by hills, forests and rivers, these places offer a quieter alternative to India's busy urban centres. According to WHO's latest air-quality database, Lunglei and Tura recorded the lowest annual PM2.5 levels among Indian locations, with four of the five lowest readings coming from Meghalaya and Mizoram.

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India's cleanest air locations

The WHO Ambient Air Quality Database Version 8.0, released in June 2026, compiles ground-level pollution measurements from 8,024 human settlements across 127 countries and territories. Talking about India, the examination reveals that Tura recorded an annual mean PM2.5 concentration of 6 µg/m³, Nongstoin 7 µg/m³, and Dawki 8 µg/m³. Tura, the administrative centre of West Garo Hills district, recorded the same minimal temperature as Lunglei in Mizoram, making it one of the lowest noted among Indian towns. Nongstoin, the administrative hub of West Khasi Hills, and Dawki, situated near the India-Bangladesh border and renowned for the Umngot River, closely followed.

Where is Kolasib?

Kolasib is a town and district headquarters of the Kolasib District in the northern part of Mizoram, close to the Assam border. Located amid green hills and forests, the region is known for its natural beauty and relatively low levels of urbanisation. The nearby River Tlawng and scenic countryside add to its appeal.

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Where is Tura?

Tura is located in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district and is one of the state's prominent towns. Nestled at the foothills of the Tura Peak, the town is surrounded by forests and rolling hills. Tura also serves as an important gateway to the Garo Hills region, known for its biodiversity and waterfalls.

Where is Nongstoin?

Nongstoin is the headquarters of Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district. Situated in a hilly region, the town is surrounded by forests, valleys and streams. It is also known for its proximity to several natural attractions in the Khasi Hills and offers a glimpse of Meghalaya beyond its better-known tourist destinations.

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Where is Dawki?

Dawki is a border town in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, situated close to the India-Bangladesh border. The town is particularly famous for the Umngot River, whose clear waters have made it a popular tourist attraction. The surrounding hills and relatively low-density development contribute to its scenic character.