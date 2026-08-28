MasterChef Asia: Who Is Nambie Marak? Meet Meghalaya’s Culinary Talent Who Qualified For The Show & Will Represent India

MasterChef Asia: Who Is Nambie Marak? | X/ CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya’s Nambie Marak is set to take Indian cuisine to an international platform as she represents the country on MasterChef Asia. Hailing from the northeastern state, Marak has emerged as a promising culinary talent, bringing the flavours, ingredients and food traditions of Meghalaya to the competition.

Her selection marks an important moment for Northeast Indian cuisine, which is increasingly gaining recognition for its distinctive flavours and indigenous cooking traditions. Marak’s journey also puts the spotlight on Meghalaya’s rich culinary heritage and its diverse use of locally sourced ingredients.

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Nambie Marak qualifies for MasterChef Asia

Nambie Jessica Marak, popularly known as Nambie Marak, is set to represent India on MasterChef Asia. She will be the only Indian contestant on the show, which is scheduled to be held in Macao, China.

Her appearance comes after years of promoting the region’s traditional cuisine and sharing its stories through food. Marak had earlier participated in MasterChef India, where she emerged as the first runner-up, gaining recognition for her culinary skills and unique approach to Northeast Indian cuisine.

Who is Nambie Marak?

Nambie Marak is a chef and food enthusiast from Upper Rangsa in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. She has built a name for herself by showcasing the traditional food and culinary heritage of the Northeast.

Her culinary identity is deeply connected to Meghalaya’s flavours, where locally sourced produce, herbs, meats and traditional cooking methods form an important part of the food culture.

Marak has explored indigenous food products, including homemade pickles, while supporting local produce and collaborating with farmers. Her work has also focused on preserving culinary traditions and highlighting the stories and communities behind them.

CM Conrad K Sangma congratulates Nambie Marak

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated Marak on qualifying for MasterChef Asia and praised her for taking the flavours of Meghalaya and the Northeast to the international stage.

Sharing a picture with the chef on X, Sangma wrote, “So proud to learn that our #TribalChef Nambie Marak has qualified for MasterChef Asia!

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“After making waves on MasterChef India, she will now proudly represent India on the prestigious international stage, showcasing her incredible talent while taking the rich flavours of Meghalaya and the North East to the world. We are excited to see her shine and wish Nambie the very best!”

Marak’s participation is expected to give wider visibility to Meghalaya’s indigenous cuisine, while introducing international audiences to the diverse food traditions of Northeast India.