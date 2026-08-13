Where Are Kamur Hills? Ministry Of Culture Shares Breathtaking Pictures Of Tiranga Safari Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations

Where Are Kamur Hills? | Instagram

Ahead of India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Culture has shared breathtaking pictures of the Tiranga Safari at Kaimur Hills, offering a glimpse of the country’s natural beauty combined with patriotic spirit. The stunning visuals have captured attention as preparations for August 15 celebrations gather momentum across the country. In an Instagram post, the Ministry of Culture shared glimpses of Kaimur Hills and wrote, "Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Tiranga Safari was organised along with the hoisting of the Indian tricolour in the forests and lakes of the wildlife sanctuary located in Kaimur, Bihar."

Where are Kaimur Hills?

Tiranga Safari hoisted the tricolour flag in the Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary as well as at the pristine lake in Bihar.

The Kaimur Hills constitute the eastern section of the Vindhya Range. They extend for approximately 483 kilometres (300 miles) from the Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh, passing through areas of Uttar Pradesh and concluding close to Sasaram in the Rohtas and Kaimur districts of Bihar.

The region is known for its scenic landscapes, forested hills, waterfalls and rich biodiversity. The hills are also associated with several historical and cultural sites, making the area an important destination in Bihar. Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest wildlife sanctuary in Bihar, which is home to numerous flora and fauna.

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The Kaimur landscape provides a striking backdrop for the Tiranga Safari, with the national flag adding a vibrant patriotic touch to the natural surroundings.

What is Tiranga Safari?

The Tiranga Safari is part of the celebrations and initiatives highlighting India’s national pride in the run-up to Independence Day. The sight of the Tricolour against the green hills creates a visually appealing representation of India’s unity, heritage and natural beauty.

The Ministry of Culture’s pictures showcase the Tiranga prominently across the picturesque hill landscape, reflecting the festive atmosphere ahead of August 15. India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. Across the country, government institutions, cultural organisations and citizens are preparing various programmes to mark the occasion.