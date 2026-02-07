 When Is Yashoda Jayanti 2026? Here's To Know Everything Date, Significance, & Muhurat
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhen Is Yashoda Jayanti 2026? Here's To Know Everything Date, Significance, & Muhurat

When Is Yashoda Jayanti 2026? Here's To Know Everything Date, Significance, & Muhurat

Yashoda Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mata Yashoda, Lord Krishna's beloved foster mother. She is revered for her unconditional love, devotion, and nurturing nature, which symbolize motherhood at its purest.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Yashoda Jayanti 2026 | X/ @Bharatuntoldtw

Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated every year on the birth of Mata Yashoda, the foster mother of Lord Krishna. This auspicious day is predominantly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh (especially Mathura and Vrindavan), Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, especially in North India. Yashoda Jayanti is considered one of the special days as she nurtured Lord Krishna during his childhood. Know about its rituals, significance, and more in detail, which are mentioned below.

Yashoda Jayanti 2026: Meaning

Yashoda Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mata Yashoda, Lord Krishna's beloved foster mother. She is revered for her unconditional love, devotion, and nurturing nature, which symbolise motherhood at its purest.

Significance of Yashoda Jayanti

FPJ Shorts
Budget 2026-27 Charts Path For Sustained, Fast & Inclusive Growth: NITI Aayog Arvind Virmani
Budget 2026-27 Charts Path For Sustained, Fast & Inclusive Growth: NITI Aayog Arvind Virmani
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Hospitalised After Arrest In 1995 Case; Rahul Gandhi Terms It Political Vendetta
Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Hospitalised After Arrest In 1995 Case; Rahul Gandhi Terms It Political Vendetta
Mumbai Police Roll Out New Footwear For Traffic Cops, Sparking Debate On Comfort
Mumbai Police Roll Out New Footwear For Traffic Cops, Sparking Debate On Comfort

Symbol of selfless motherhood – Maa Yashoda is celebrated for her unwavering love and dedication to Krishna despite not being his biological mother.

Deep devotion to Krishna – Her love for Krishna is pure bhakti (devotion), showing how love transcends blood relations.

Cultural & religious importance – The day honours the sacred bond between a mother and child, emphasising motherly sacrifice and care.

Yashodha Jayanti tithi

Yashodha Jayanti is observed on the Krishna Paksha Shashthi (6th day of the waning moon) in the month of Phalguna (according to the North Indian lunar calendar) or Magha (in Amanta lunar calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Southern India).

Yashoda Jayanti

Yashoda Jayanti | X

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 01:18 AM on Feb 07, 2026

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 02:54 AM on Feb 08, 2026

Yashoda Jayanti is a beautiful festival that celebrates the eternal love between a mother and her child. It is a day to honour motherhood, devotion, and the spiritual connection between parents and children.

Read Also
Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Know History, Significance & More About This Revered Day
article-image

Rituals of Yashoda Jayanti

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. Devotees should visit the Lord Krishna Temple to offer flowers to God and chant Lord Krishna’s mantra. Many devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Maa Yashoda and Lord Krishna as part of their worship. While honoring Lord Krishna, they should offer his favorite foods, such as makhan (butter) and mishri (sugar).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When Is Yashoda Jayanti 2026? Here's To Know Everything Date, Significance, & Muhurat
When Is Yashoda Jayanti 2026? Here's To Know Everything Date, Significance, & Muhurat
These Furry Friends From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Are Ready To Be Your Family
These Furry Friends From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Are Ready To Be Your Family
Want To Witness A Rare Mysore Kalam Artwork? Head To The Stalls At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
Want To Witness A Rare Mysore Kalam Artwork? Head To The Stalls At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Why You Should Avoid Taking Your Car & Use The Public Transport
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Why You Should Avoid Taking Your Car & Use The Public Transport
After 40 Years: A Return to the Land of the Mahatma
After 40 Years: A Return to the Land of the Mahatma