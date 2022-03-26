When is 'World Theatre Day'? Why is it celebrated?

"All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances" - William Shakespeare.

World Theatre Day is marked on March 27 and is a celebration of the stage and the people who have spent years cultivating its art and beauty.

Theatres have been one of the most popular forms of entertainment, since ancient times. This day is an opportunity to raise the importance of theatre arts, to enhance and appreciate their role in the field of entertainment and in one's life.

Are theatres alive even today, in the increase of OTTs? Oh, yes! The nostalgic offline fun, while being seated on the theatre chair and glancing at the drama on stage - is a feeling that can't be taken away...

The theatre has been loved by many because a play at a theatre is a story unfolding in front of the viewer’s eyes. It is a safe place for performers to showcase their talent. It holds a special place in the hearts of many because it’s something that you can learn from and share with family and close friends.

World Theatre Day was initiated in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute. This day would want to be celebrated by many in the flesh. Ever since then the world observes 27th March (date of the opening of the 1962 "Theatre of Nations" season in Paris) as World Theatre Day .

To the unversed, ITI has more than 85 centers throughout the world; it also encourages colleges, schools, theatre professionals to celebrate this day.

