When Is Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2026? Know Muhurat, Correct Date & More About The Day Dedicated To Lord Ganesha

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi | X/ @SanatanTalks

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most significant days in Hindu tradition, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. According to the Amanta Hindu calendar, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Chaitra month is celebrated as the day of Vikata Sankashti. Chaturthi tithi is associated with Lord Ganesha. Keep on reading to know more about the correct date, muhurat, significance, and more.

About Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant fasting day which honours the Vikata form of Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees observe a fast from sunrise until moonrise and offer prayers, flowers, modaks (sweet dumplings), and durva grass to Lord Ganesha. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon and performing the Ganesh Puja, making it a day of spiritual discipline and devotion.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is set to be observed on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:59 AM on April 5, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 02:10 PM on April 6, 2026

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi on Sunday, April 5, 2026

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:11 PM

Significance

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is significant because of its association with the removal of obstacles (Vikata meaning “obstacle-free” or “remover of obstacles”). It is said that Lord Ganesha appeared in his Vikata form to bless his devotees with strength and wisdom. On this day, devotees should perform charitable acts and donate to the needy, as it is considered highly meritorious.

Lord Ganesha mantra meaning

On this day, recite Lord Ganesha’s mantra: ॐ वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥ (Om Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha). This mantra translates to "O Lord with curved trunk, huge body, radiant like millions of suns, may all my tasks always be accomplished without any obstacles."

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. Visit Lord Ganesha temples and perform the puja ritual at your home. Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha. Offer yellow flowers, panchamrit, bhog (modak and laddu), recite the Lord Ganapati mantra, and finally perform Lord Ganesha aarti.