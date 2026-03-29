When Is Vamana Dwadashi 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance & Legends Of Lord Vamana

Vamana Dwadashi |

Vamana Dwadashi is a highly auspicious occasion which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Vamana form. The day holds great spiritual significance, as it commemorates the story of Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Vishnu. Vamana Dwadashi is observed during the Chaitra Shukla Paksha. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vamana on this day frees devotees from past sins and sufferings. Keep on reading to know more.

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About Vamana Dwadashi

Lord Vamana is believed to have restored balance in the universe. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vamana subdued King Bali and reclaimed the world for the welfare of the beings. On this day, devotees should observe the Vamana Dwadashi Vrat and visit Lord Vamana temples to seek his blessings. Observing vrat is believed to remove sins and bring prosperity in life.

Vamana Dwadashi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 07:46 AM on Mar 29, 2026

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 07:09 AM on Mar 30, 2026

On March 30, Dwadashi Parana Time - 06:14 AM to 08:43 AM

On Parana Day, Dwadashi would be over before sunrise

Legends of Lord Vamana

The day holds great spiritual significance, as it commemorates the story of Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, the demon king Mahabali had become very powerful and ruled the three worlds. To restore cosmic balance, Lord Vishnu took the form of a humble Brahmin dwarf named Vamana. He approached King Bali during a yajna and asked for just three steps of land. Bali agreed, but Vamana then expanded into a giant form, covering the earth and sky in two steps. With no space left, Bali offered his own head for the third step, symbolising his devotion and humility.

Puja vidhi of Lord Vamana

On this day, devotees should observe Vamana Dwadashi by performing puja, offering prayers, and reciting Vishnu Sahasranama. Observe fast or consume simple sattvic food as a mark of devotion. Visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu to witness special rituals, bhajans, and gatherings on this day.