What Is Dasha Mata Vrat? Here's To Know Story, Rituals, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day

Dasha Mata Vrat is observed every year on the Dashimi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. The day is dedicated to Dasha Mata, who is believed to remove sorrow and misfortune. On this day, married women observe Dasha Mata Vrat with proper rituals, wishing to remove poverty and strengthen their financial condition. The festival is mostly observed in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

About Dasha Mata Vrat

Dasha Mata Vrat is one of the auspicious festivals which is mostly observed by women. This year the festival is celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2026. On this day, devotees also worship the Sacred Fig, Banyan tree, and Neem tree. Dasha Mata is none other than a manifestation of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that those who worship Dasha Mata with a true heart will find happiness, prosperity, and peace in their lives, as well as improve the condition of their home.

How to worship Dasha Mata?

On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. After bathing and meditating, devotees should observe the Dasha Mata Vrat as per the prescribed rituals. All the rituals should be performed beneath any of the Banyan tree, Sacred Fig, or Neem tree. Devotees should dye a 10-strand thread made of raw cotton with turmeric and should knot 10 knots in these threads. After this, circumambulate the trunk of the tree 10 times, wrapping the thread around it. Last but not least, wear the 10-knotted thread around their neck. It is considered a symbol of Dasha Mata.

Dasha Mata Vrat Katha

According to legends, once upon a time, there lived King Nala and Queen Damayanti, who fell into poverty after disregarding a sacred 10-knotted thread (Dasha Mata thread given by a Brahmin old woman). One day, Goddess Dasha Mata came in the dream of the king and told him that because he disrespected her, their wealth and money would start decreasing and vanish. Realising their mistake, Queen Damayanti worshipped the Goddess with devotion, leading to the return of their lost wealth and prosperity.