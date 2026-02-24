 Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: The Sacred Connection Between Vishnu Worship And The Gooseberry Tree
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisAmalaki Ekadashi 2026: The Sacred Connection Between Vishnu Worship And The Gooseberry Tree

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: The Sacred Connection Between Vishnu Worship And The Gooseberry Tree

Amalaki Ekadashi, observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Phalguna month, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and the sacred amla tree. Ekadashi, the eleventh day of each lunar fortnight, is marked by upavasa (fasting), which literally means “staying close” to the Divine. On this day, devotees focus on spiritual pursuits, worship Vishnu and offer prayers to the amla tree, believed to be His abode.

Dr. S. AinavoluUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 | FPJ

Amalaki is Amla, also known as Awalha or Avala or Usiri or Nelli or gooseberry, and comes into regular use. Eka+dashi (1+10) is the eleventh day of each lunar fortnightly cycle we witness. With two Ekadashis happening every lunar month, we have twenty-four happening in a year. After about three years, an extra month happens which is called adhika masa or Purushottama masa, and we may have two extra Ekadashis. The practice for the Ekadashi is defined in the tradition, and mostly the following happens with a lot of overlaps by all practising philosophical schools. Upavasa, or fasting, is the common theme around Ekadashi. Upa+vasa actually means “staying close”. Thus, Ekadashi day is spent on the pursuit of the Ultimate. On a practical note, as there is no pursuit of food on that day, one may take time off from the routine and devote it to the higher pursuit.

The Ekadashi that happens during the Phalguna month’s Shukla paksha (waxing moon cycle) is called Amalaki Ekadashi. It is deemed that Vishnu is residing in the amla tree, and the tree is worshipped. Regular Ekadashi activities are carried on; additionally, visiting the tree and offering worship are special. Worshipping Vishnu, living a principled existence, and spending thoughts in an aligned manner for higher pursuits are to be practised on this day.

Amla is special from the perspective of this Ekadashi. Amla has a strong relation with Ekadashi vratam. When the fasting of Ekadashi is broken on the next day, or twelfth day of Dwadashi, amla is consumed as a mandatory item. It is deemed a higher-order food item. Contrarily, there are items that are proscribed for Dwadashi food, like onion, garlic, mustard, hing, tamarind, etc.

Read Also
Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Wednesday, February 25
article-image

The essence of Ekadashi vratam is to restrain material consumption by the devotees, align them on the spiritual path, free them from routine menial pursuits, and remind them of various narrations from different puranas. These do give us many positive aspects of certain forms of worship. We need to revisit these, pursue, and finally internalise the life message contained for the general people. The purpose of reminding the occasion of Ekadashis gets fulfilled when they are accomplished. Pursuit becomes refined.

FPJ Shorts
Usman Tariq Drops Jacob Bethell On Saim Ayub's Bowling During ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash
Usman Tariq Drops Jacob Bethell On Saim Ayub's Bowling During ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash
Mumbai Police Seize ₹7.14 Crore Drugs In January, Arrest 85 Accused In 69 Cases Across City
Mumbai Police Seize ₹7.14 Crore Drugs In January, Arrest 85 Accused In 69 Cases Across City
Mumbai Police Seize ₹6,738 Crore Drugs, Arrest 5,589 In Four-Year Crackdown
Mumbai Police Seize ₹6,738 Crore Drugs, Arrest 5,589 In Four-Year Crackdown
Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball, Phil Salt Falls For Golden Duck In ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match
Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball, Phil Salt Falls For Golden Duck In ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.

Follow us on