Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: The Sacred Connection Between Vishnu Worship And The Gooseberry Tree

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 | FPJ

Amalaki is Amla, also known as Awalha or Avala or Usiri or Nelli or gooseberry, and comes into regular use. Eka+dashi (1+10) is the eleventh day of each lunar fortnightly cycle we witness. With two Ekadashis happening every lunar month, we have twenty-four happening in a year. After about three years, an extra month happens which is called adhika masa or Purushottama masa, and we may have two extra Ekadashis. The practice for the Ekadashi is defined in the tradition, and mostly the following happens with a lot of overlaps by all practising philosophical schools. Upavasa, or fasting, is the common theme around Ekadashi. Upa+vasa actually means “staying close”. Thus, Ekadashi day is spent on the pursuit of the Ultimate. On a practical note, as there is no pursuit of food on that day, one may take time off from the routine and devote it to the higher pursuit.

The Ekadashi that happens during the Phalguna month’s Shukla paksha (waxing moon cycle) is called Amalaki Ekadashi. It is deemed that Vishnu is residing in the amla tree, and the tree is worshipped. Regular Ekadashi activities are carried on; additionally, visiting the tree and offering worship are special. Worshipping Vishnu, living a principled existence, and spending thoughts in an aligned manner for higher pursuits are to be practised on this day.

Amla is special from the perspective of this Ekadashi. Amla has a strong relation with Ekadashi vratam. When the fasting of Ekadashi is broken on the next day, or twelfth day of Dwadashi, amla is consumed as a mandatory item. It is deemed a higher-order food item. Contrarily, there are items that are proscribed for Dwadashi food, like onion, garlic, mustard, hing, tamarind, etc.

The essence of Ekadashi vratam is to restrain material consumption by the devotees, align them on the spiritual path, free them from routine menial pursuits, and remind them of various narrations from different puranas. These do give us many positive aspects of certain forms of worship. We need to revisit these, pursue, and finally internalise the life message contained for the general people. The purpose of reminding the occasion of Ekadashis gets fulfilled when they are accomplished. Pursuit becomes refined.

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.