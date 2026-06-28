When Is Vat Purnima Vat Purnima 2026? Know Correct Date, Rituals, Significance And More

Vat Purnima, also called Vat Savitri, is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu tradition celebrated by married women. The festival of Vat Purnima commemorates the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, usually in May or June.

Vat Purnima, also known as Jyeshtha Purnima, is particularly significant during the month of Jyeshtha when devotees seek blessings for happiness and prosperity. Vat Purnima is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and other parts of South India. This fast is observed more in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and South India than in North India.

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Vat Purnima 2026

Vat Purnima is celebrated by married Hindu women who observe a fast and pray for their husbands' long life. It holds significant importance in the Hindu religion and is considered an auspicious day of the year. As we get ready to celebrate the occasion, below are a few rituals you should know. According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Significance

The festival is closely associated with the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan. According to Hindu mythology, Savitri's unwavering devotion and determination enabled her to win back the life of her husband, Satyavan, from Yama, the god of death. Her story is considered a symbol of marital devotion, courage, and faith.

Rituals

One of the most significant rituals of Vat Purnima is the worship of the banyan tree, known as "Vat Vriksha." Women dress in traditional attire, offer flowers, fruits, and sacred threads to the tree, and tie threads around its trunk while circumambulating it. The banyan tree is regarded as a symbol of longevity, stability, and eternal life in Hindu tradition.